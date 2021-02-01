[BN] Hockey: Sunday's loss was about much more than goaltending

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending

It would be far too easy to look at Sunday's game and blame the backup goalie, Carter Hutton, for allowing four goals. After all, he wasn't very good in 2019-20. So, if the Sabres had a better backup, maybe they'd have been in the game.

That perspective is too simple, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after the Sabres' 5-3 loss on home ice to New Jersey.

"What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was a mess," Harrington wrote.

And while goalies like Hutton can sometimes make a mess, they're typically far from the cause of a reaction like that.

What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was the continuing of a troubling trend: The Sabres' highest-paid offensive players (Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo have combined for three goals all season. They couldn't even beat New Jersey's fifth goalie Sunday.