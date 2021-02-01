[BN] Hockey: Sunday's loss was about much more than goaltending

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 1, 2021
Mike Harrington: This Sabres loss was about way more than goaltending
It would be far too easy to look at Sunday's game and blame the backup goalie, Carter Hutton, for allowing four goals. After all, he wasn't very good in 2019-20. So, if the Sabres had a better backup, maybe they'd have been in the game.
That perspective is too simple, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after the Sabres' 5-3 loss on home ice to New Jersey.
"What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was a mess," Harrington wrote.
And while goalies like Hutton can sometimes make a mess, they're typically far from the cause of a reaction like that.
What we saw Sunday in KeyBank Center was the continuing of a troubling trend: The Sabres' highest-paid offensive players (Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall, Jeff Skinner and Kyle Okposo have combined for three goals all season. They couldn't even beat New Jersey's fifth goalie Sunday.
Here's Harrington's column on what went wrong.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Risto is blunt in postgame: The Sabres' defenseman, who has had a solid start to the 2021 season, sounded dejected after the team's effort Sunday: "It doesn’t need to be pretty. I just feel like we are (the) better team, we have more skill but we just need to match the work ethic, and then we just need to win these games.” Read more
Mittelstadt plays 'really good game': Who did the Sabres turn to when it was time for an extra attacker late in the game Sunday? They chose Casey Mittelstadt over Jeff Skinner, which may say more about the latter than the former. Still, Mittelstadt, recalled from the taxi squad for just his second game this season, was "impressive" Sunday, Lance Lysowski wrote. Read more
Wraparound: Hutton made 32 saves. The Sabres changed up their lines. Sam Reinhart missed another game. Those and more news and notes from the game in the Sunday Wraparound. Read more
In photos: Not a pretty one to revisit, but here's a photo gallery from inside KeyBank Center Sunday. View photos
Lots to like about the scheduling: In case you missed it yesterday, Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with a positive review of the multigame series in the same city like the one the Sabres and Devils finished up Sunday. Read more
Around the East: The only other East Division game Sunday had the Flyers topping the Islanders in overtime, 4-3, for their fourth straight win. Read more
The Flyers are now tied atop the division with Washington, which has played one less game than Philly.
Rangers drama: The Rangers waived controversial winger Tony DeAngelo after he got into an altercation with goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. Read more
