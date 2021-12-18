[BN] Hockey: Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Wednesday game postponed: The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule. The Sabres get a little more rest this week. Now, they play Monday and Thursday instead of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Read more

Tuch bubbling with excitement: Baldwinsville native Alex Tuch has been cleared for contact and will soon make his Sabres debut. It's something he and his father find hard to believe. “We were just looking at each other and we were like, ‘Can I believe I will be playing for the Buffalo Sabres in a game here soon?' ” Read more