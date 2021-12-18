[BN] Hockey: Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 18, 2021
Observations: Malcolm Subban strong in the crease as Sabres fall in OT
Friday night, the reason why the Sabres acquired Malcolm Subban was on display in Pittsburgh.
Their goaltending situation had soured. Starting Aaron Dell in games no longer became a viable option.
Subban made a career-high 45 saves – including 20 in the first period – to help the Sabres earn at least a point for the fourth consecutive game. Subban was beat in overtime by Jeff Carter, who scored the game-winner off a Kris Letang pass on a 2-on-1 break for the 3-2 win.
Buffalo had battled back from a 2-0 deficit.
The Sabres were badly outplayed by the Penguins. But Buffalo was playing a road game for the second straight night and Pittsburgh last played – at home – Tuesday.
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from PPG Paints Arena.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wednesday game postponed: The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule. The Sabres get a little more rest this week. Now, they play Monday and Thursday instead of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Read more
Tuch bubbling with excitement: Baldwinsville native Alex Tuch has been cleared for contact and will soon make his Sabres debut. It's something he and his father find hard to believe. “We were just looking at each other and we were like, ‘Can I believe I will be playing for the Buffalo Sabres in a game here soon?' ” Read more
Olympic rosters: There's some doubt that NHL players will end up playing in the Olympics, but if they indeed do, ESPN predicted the rosters. Read more
The Coyotes and their long journey to nowhere: From the New York Times: "The NHL’s least valuable franchise, and its 26-season headache, won’t have a home as of June 30 after the City of Glendale said it would end their agreement." Read more
Maurice resigns: Two days after the Sabres visited Winnipeg, Jets coach Paul Maurice resigned. Read more
Rob Ray, Karl Ravech look back on commercial: In case you missed it, Lance Lysowski talked with the two about their "This is SportsCenter" commercial 25 years after it debuted. Read more
Enhanced protocols: The league announced enhanced virus protocols through at least Jan. 7 after a wave of new cases. Read more
