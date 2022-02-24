[BN] Hockey: Streaking Canadiens look sharp in handing Sabres fourth straight loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 24, 2022
Observations: Streaking Canadiens look sharp in handing Sabres fourth straight loss
The Sabres went to Montreal for Wednesday night's game with a rare four-game sweep of the Canadiens on their minds.
Instead, a suddenly streaking Canadiens team with Martin St. Louis behind the bench handed Buffalo its fourth straight loss, 4-0. Montreal, meanwhile, won its fourth straight game.
A lot of 4s were in play.
The Sabres last week won two consecutive games for the first time since December. They have four consecutive losses to follow. Adding to the mess, the Sabres also lost defenseman Henri Jokiharju in the middle of the second period to a lower-body injury.
How it happened was pretty simple, as Alex Tuch explained...
"Their forecheck was phenomenal. Ours was very lackluster. They turned a lot of pucks over on us. ... We came out flat and weren't ready to work."
Mike Harrington has more on the game.
