[BN] Hockey: Solo lap was the start of a big day for prospect Mattias Samuelsson

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 19, 2021
Mike Harrington: Mattias Samuelsson's solo lap a start of big day for Sabres prospect
This Sabres season, like many before it, has devolved into a showcase for the future.
Mattias Samuelsson, come on down.
Buffalo's second-round pick in 2018 got his first taste of NHL action and it started with a rookie lap in warmups.
"It's fun. You laugh about it. And it's something you always remember," he said.
He'll have many reasons to remember this one, including how he found out he was coming to Buffalo from the Amerks, why playing against the Penguins holds such significance to Samuelsson and his family, and his pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen.
From Mike Harrington: "GM Kevyn Adams went to Rochester on Wednesday with owner Terry Pegula and his presence sent a clear message to everyone on the ice in red and blue on the farm: The Sabres are watching you."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: Arttu Routsalainen scored just 26 seconds into the game. Sam Reinhart scored two goals. Dustin Tokarski made 34 saves. Here's a recap of the Sabres' 4-2 win Sunday over Pittsburgh in KeyBank Center. Read more
Photos: Here's how it looked inside KeyBank Center courtesy of Buffalo News photographer Harry Scull Jr. Read more
Remove the interim tag? It's looking more and more like Don Granato is getting pretty comfortable in his job as interim head coach. Will the Sabres be comfortable enough with him to remove that "interim" tag? He's looking like the right coach, Harrington wrote. Read more
Deadline impact: Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with an interesting thought: The moves the Sabres made this week likely "impacted two groups of opponents. Because nobody knows what next season will bring." Will the Sabres be back in the vaunted East Division, or will they had back to the Atlantic? Read more
Welcome back: In their return from a nearly four-week layoff because of a Covid-19 outbreak, Vancouver shocked Toronto, 3-2, in overtime on Bo Horvat's goal. Read more
College try: From the New York Times: "The modified schedule gives college players who make NHL rosters an opportunity to play more than just the handful of games they’d get in a traditional season." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: What have we learned about Brandon Beane in his first 3 drafts? Read more
Bills Mailbag: How does the 2021 QB class stack up to Josh Allen's class of 2018? Read more
High schools: Wrestling community frustrated with Erie County recommendation against high school season Read more
Monsignor Martin girls and boys volleyball playoffs set Read more
Colleges: ECC baseball coach Joe Bauth collects 1,000th victory Read more
Golf: Cink-cess! 47-year-old Cink wins 3rd RBC Heritage title Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.