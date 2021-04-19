[BN] Hockey: Solo lap was the start of a big day for prospect Mattias Samuelsson

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 19, 2021

Mike Harrington: Mattias Samuelsson's solo lap a start of big day for Sabres prospect

This Sabres season, like many before it, has devolved into a showcase for the future.

Mattias Samuelsson, come on down.

Buffalo's second-round pick in 2018 got his first taste of NHL action and it started with a rookie lap in warmups.

"It's fun. You laugh about it. And it's something you always remember," he said.

He'll have many reasons to remember this one, including how he found out he was coming to Buffalo from the Amerks, why playing against the Penguins holds such significance to Samuelsson and his family, and his pairing with Rasmus Ristolainen.