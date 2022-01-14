[BN] Hockey: Skinner's milestone marker propels Sabres to road win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 14, 2022
Observations: Jeff Skinner's milestone marker propels Sabres to road win
It turns out, getting two key offensive players back in the lineup was a big deal for the Sabres.
Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo returned Thursday night for the Sabres after both missed time recently due to being on the virus protocol list. The duo brought more punch to Buffalo's lineup, and the Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak and a seven-game streak of not scoring more than three goals in a game with a 4-1 win in Nashville.
Jeff Skinner scored twice and picked up his 500th career point in the process.
Aaron Dell (29 saves), meanwhile, had his best game in net for the Sabres.
"I felt our guys deserved the win," Don Granato said.
That's been rare. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win.
