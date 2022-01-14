 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Skinner's milestone marker propels Sabres to road win
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 14, 2022

Sabres Predators Hockey (copy)

Sabres goaltender Aaron Dell deflects a shot against the Nashville Predators during the second period Thursday night in Nashville.

Observations: Jeff Skinner's milestone marker propels Sabres to road win

It turns out, getting two key offensive players back in the lineup was a big deal for the Sabres.

Alex Tuch and Kyle Okposo returned Thursday night for the Sabres after both missed time recently due to being on the virus protocol list. The duo brought more punch to Buffalo's lineup, and the Sabres snapped a six-game losing streak and a seven-game streak of not scoring more than three goals in a game with a 4-1 win in Nashville.

Jeff Skinner scored twice and picked up his 500th career point in the process.

Aaron Dell (29 saves), meanwhile, had his best game in net for the Sabres.

"I felt our guys deserved the win," Don Granato said.

That's been rare. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the win.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Dahlin to the All-Star Game: Rasmus Dahlin was announced Thursday as a member of the Atlantic Division’s all-star team for the NHL’s annual 3-on-3 event, which will be held in Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 5. “It’s a dream come true, for sure," Dahlin said. Read more

Levi under Olympic consideration: Sources told The Buffalo News that Devon Levi, a goalie prospect for the Sabres, was invited to represent his home country and join fellow Sabres prospect Owen Power on Canada's roster for the Olympics. Read more

15 college players on U.S. roster: With no NHL players heading to China, some NCAA prospects are going to get a chance to represent Team USA. Read more

Crisis in the crease: In case you missed it, here's Mike Harrington's column on the crisis in the crease for the Sabres, who are on their fifth and sixth goaltenders of the season. Read more

All-Star snubs: Who didn't make the cut that should have? Read more

Saturday's opponent: From Nashville, the Sabres are off to Detroit. The Red Wings lost at home to visiting Winnipeg, 3-0, Thursday night. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

