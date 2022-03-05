[BN] Hockey: Skinner's late heroics help Sabres earn a win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 5, 2022
Observations: Late heroics by Jeff Skinner send Sabres past Wild
The Sabres were facing a 3-2 deal with less than eight minutes to go.
Enter Jeff Skinner.
Skinner scored a pair of highlight-reel goals to turn a one-goal deficit into a 5-4 win inside KeyBank Center, where fewer than 8,500 people watched.
The end of the game got a little interesting, as Mike Harrington described: "Skinner was howling in celebration after his tying goal and Dylan Cozens was waving goodbye to players on the Minnesota bench after a large scrum following the final horn."
While Skinner scored twice, Casey Mittelstadt easily had his best showing of the season.
"I think most of the guys would tell you I'm pretty proud of Minnesota," said Mittelstadt. "So yeah, that one felt good."
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the win.
Not many crossover season ticket holders: "We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not," Kim Pegula said about ticket holders for both Bills and Sabres. "We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both." Here's more from her appearance at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday. Read more
Zemgus Girgensons nearing return after extended absence: Girgensons cleared another benchmark in his recovery from an undisclosed injury when he participated in the Sabres’ optional morning skate Friday in KeyBank Center. Read more
Jagr organizes game to benefit Ukrainian families: Ticket proceeds will benefit Ukrainian families who are currently seeking asylum in the Czech Republic after Russia's invasion. Read more
Maple Leafs have a clear priority: Bolstering the defense. The Leafs are scoping out another defenseman for a playoff run. Luke Fox has the story. Read more
Today in sports history: March 5
