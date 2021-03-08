[BN] Hockey: Skinner scores, but mistakes persist

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Jeff Skinner's goal can't mask Sabres' mistakes in 5-2 loss

Jeff Skinner scored his first NHL goal in 372 days Sunday, a highlight-reel backhander to help the Sabres get going toward a comeback they would end up falling short of completing.

The Sabres again made too many mistakes, and the losing streak has now reached seven games. And, this road trip misery still has another game left on it, Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Buffalo has won only two of 13 games since returning from the Covid-19 pause and fell to 0-6 this season against the first-place Islanders.

How'd it happen Sunday? A mistake-filled second period was more than enough to make the difference.

“What is it that’s causing breakdowns in coverage of the type that we did not see earlier on in the season and have become a habit? They’re just killing us defensively," coach Ralph Krueger said.