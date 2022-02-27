[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 27, 2022
Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence for Sabres
The Sabres want 21-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to be more aggressive with his 6-4, 227-pound frame.
That's the message coach Don Granato had for Samuelsson during practice Saturday in American Airlines Center in Dallas.
"To do that, he's got to build a comfort at the NHL level," Granato said. "The more he does it, the more games he gets, that's what where we're pushing.”
Samuelsson had one of his best performances of his 15 NHL appearances so far during Friday night's loss in St. Louis.
The young defenseman has had to make adjustments to the speed and skill of the NHL. He's still learning when to use his body.
“Obviously, I’m at my best when I’m aggressive and physically engaged,” Samuelsson told The Buffalo News.
Lance Lysowski has the story on Samuelsson's development from Dallas.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
No more vaccine mandate: Starting tomorrow, you won't have to show a vaccine card to go into KeyBank Center. You also won't have to wear a mask to enter any Erie County-owned building. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres moved in the wrong direction, but they're still ahead of some of the league's worst teams in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis: The Sabres bused 40 minutes to the airport after their game in Montreal, only to turn around over an hour later for another night in a hotel. The problems on the road trip began before the Sabres reached Montreal. Read more
Friday observations: The Sabres played tough, but the St. Louis Blues are a Cup contender and had enough firepower in the end. "The performance was another display of resilience by the Sabres and a snapshot of what the club can do against the league’s elite," Lance Lysowski wrote from Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Read more
Hasek slams Ovechkin: Former Sabres goaltender Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to suspend all Russian players after Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills OC Ken Dorsey steps into a great situation with great expectations Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball holds off Northern Illinois, 70-60 Read more
Roundup: Jalen Adaway's jumper helps give St. Bonaventure men seventh straight win Read more
High schools: St. Mary's Shay Ciezki becomes Monsignor Martin's all-time leading scorer and single-season leader Read more
Section VI indoor track championships: Kegan Mancabelli makes state, unsure if he'll compete Read more
Three WNY wrestlers reach finals, but fall at state tournament Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 27
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.