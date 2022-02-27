 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence
Feb. 27, 2022

[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 27, 2022

Mattias Samuelsson was drafted in the second round, 32nd overall, by Buffalo in 2018.

Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence for Sabres

The Sabres want 21-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to be more aggressive with his 6-4, 227-pound frame.

That's the message coach Don Granato had for Samuelsson during practice Saturday in American Airlines Center in Dallas.

"To do that, he's got to build a comfort at the NHL level," Granato said. "The more he does it, the more games he gets, that's what where we're pushing.”

Samuelsson had one of his best performances of his 15 NHL appearances so far during Friday night's loss in St. Louis.

The young defenseman has had to make adjustments to the speed and skill of the NHL. He's still learning when to use his body. 

“Obviously, I’m at my best when I’m aggressive and physically engaged,” Samuelsson told The Buffalo News.

Lance Lysowski has the story on Samuelsson's development from Dallas.

