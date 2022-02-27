[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mattias Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence for Sabres

The Sabres want 21-year-old defenseman Mattias Samuelsson to be more aggressive with his 6-4, 227-pound frame.

That's the message coach Don Granato had for Samuelsson during practice Saturday in American Airlines Center in Dallas.

"To do that, he's got to build a comfort at the NHL level," Granato said. "The more he does it, the more games he gets, that's what where we're pushing.”

Samuelsson had one of his best performances of his 15 NHL appearances so far during Friday night's loss in St. Louis.

The young defenseman has had to make adjustments to the speed and skill of the NHL. He's still learning when to use his body.

“Obviously, I’m at my best when I’m aggressive and physically engaged,” Samuelsson told The Buffalo News.