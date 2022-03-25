[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 25, 2022

Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres

It's hard to believe Mattias Samuelsson hasn't been with the Sabres all season. The 6-4 defenseman has been a big part of Buffalo's defense this year, and has been key during a rent stretch of success.

The Sabres have won five of six, with three of those wins coming against playoff teams.

Samuelsson didn't debut until January.

“Upon entry into the NHL, he was already stronger than the average NHL player," coach Don Granato said.

The defenseman, a second round pick in 2018, has appeared in only 38 games with the Sabres, but the trust the team has in him was apparent when the Sabres were in Western Canada last week.

Samuelsson was on the ice against Connor McDavid more than any other Sabres defenseman in a 6-1 loss. The following night, Samuelsson was matched up against Calgary’s top line.