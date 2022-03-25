[BN] Hockey: Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 25, 2022
Mattias Samuelsson already a 'very important part of success' for Sabres
It's hard to believe Mattias Samuelsson hasn't been with the Sabres all season. The 6-4 defenseman has been a big part of Buffalo's defense this year, and has been key during a rent stretch of success.
The Sabres have won five of six, with three of those wins coming against playoff teams.
Samuelsson didn't debut until January.
“Upon entry into the NHL, he was already stronger than the average NHL player," coach Don Granato said.
The defenseman, a second round pick in 2018, has appeared in only 38 games with the Sabres, but the trust the team has in him was apparent when the Sabres were in Western Canada last week.
Samuelsson was on the ice against Connor McDavid more than any other Sabres defenseman in a 6-1 loss. The following night, Samuelsson was matched up against Calgary’s top line.
“He’s a big part of why we’ve been able to be better and better," Granato said.
Lance Lysowski has the story.
Sabres prospects in action today: It's going to be cool, cloudy and windy in parts of Western New York today. A perfect day to stay in and watch some hockey. Sabres fans will get a nice look at their future. Five of the team's six prospects playing in the NCAA Tournament will be playing during today's ESPNU triple header. Read more
Wednesday coverage: The Sabres battled adversity Wednesday night, and came out with a shootout win over the Penguins. "We're playing much better than we were earlier in the year, but absolutely the psyche component didn't affect us like it would have a couple months ago," Don Granato said. Read more
Sabres want Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing: In case you missed it, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will likely be ready to take the bulk of starts, but Craig Anderson has made it clear he's still capable of winning games. What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them? Read more
Giroux makes an instant impact with Panthers: Claude Giroux had two assists in his Florida Panthers debut. Read more
Larsson joins Caps: Old friend Johan Larsson recently joined the Capitals, but the Sabres won't see him tonight as he nears a return from an injury. Read more
Bills: NFL owners to vote on funding for proposed stadium deal for Buffalo Bills Read more
Fans want the Bills to stay, but some cringe at their share of stadium cost Read more
ESPN's Mel Kiper says Bills aren't in good spot for a CB late in first round Read more
Bears reportedly tender offer sheet to Bills restricted free agent guard Ryan Bates Read more
Washington running back J.D. McKissic on flip: 'I was ready to be a Buffalo' Read more
Colleges: Mark Schmidt to remain St. Bonaventure's men's basketball coach Read more
Erik Brady: A devoted St. Bonaventure fan, Chris Allan 'connects the dots' and comes full circle Read more
Saint Peter's athletic director Rachelle Paul goes from Buffalo to the Sweet 16 Read more
High schools: 2022 boy's lacrosse players to watch Read more
Two-time All-WNY first-team soccer player Robert Woods, from Lew-Port, commits to Niagara Read more
