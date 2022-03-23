[BN] Hockey: Sabres want Anderson back, but it's no sure thing

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 23, 2022
Mike Harrington: Sabres want Craig Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing
Craig Anderson missed three months with the neck injury he suffered in San Jose in November. It made him think hard about how to push forward, and whether he wanted to or not.
It seems like Anderson still has a lot on his mind after the Sabres kept him around, letting the trade deadline pass without sending the 40-year-old goalie on his way.
Lance Lysowski wrote earlier in the week about how the Sabres are better off both in the crease and off the ice with Anderson sticking around. (Read more)
But what about beyond these next 19 games?
"Anderson easily has been good enough to warrant the Sabres talking to him about coming back next year to mentor Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal," Mike Harrington wrote Tuesday.
UPL will likely be ready to take the bulk of starts, but Anderson has made it clear he's still capable of winning games.
What if the Sabres want Anderson back, but he doesn't want them?
Here's Harrington's column on the topic.
Brutal stretch coming for Sabres: The Penguins coming to town tonight marks the last two-day break the Sabres will have between games for nearly a month. Buffalo has 19 games left on its season – and 15 will be played over the next 26 days through April 17. Tuesday's notebook has more on the schedule, plus other news and notes. Read more
Sabres focused on winning games now, and in Rochester: "It's about time this franchise has one eye on the now. The Sabres aren't going to the playoffs this year, but March and April can serve as turning points for this organization," Mike Harrington wrote. Read more
Deadline darlings: The Wild, Avalanche and Rangers were among the big trade deadline winners, with Marc-Andre Fleury possibly being the biggest winner of them all. Read more
Back to back: Pittsburgh played at home last night, and its stars shined during a 5-1 win over Columbus, including newcomer Rickard Rakell. Read more
Trade dispute: From SportsNet: "Evidence emerged on Tuesday that there is correspondence proving the no-trade paperwork at the core of the Evgenii Dadonov trade dispute was filed correctly and on time." Read more
Bills: Blowout loss in Orchard Park in Week 3 made big impression on new Bills DT Tim Settle Read more
How Bills QB Josh Allen stayed relaxed during wild game in Kansas City Read more
Photos: Ex-Buffalo Bills DT Harrison Phillips hosts event for Playmakers foundation View photos
Colleges: Saint Peter's athletic director Rachelle Paul goes from Buffalo to the Sweet 16 Read more
Niagara's Marcus Hammond to enter transfer portal Read more
Erik Brady: Buffalo's Takal Molson knows a thing or two about beating Virginia; he's rooting for the Bonnies in NIT Read more
High schools: Section VI unveils 2022 football schedule Read more
Orchard Park's Tyler Menz, Brandon Licursi highlight Section VI players named to all-state hockey Read more
