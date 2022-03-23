[BN] Hockey: Sabres want Anderson back, but it's no sure thing

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 23, 2022

Mike Harrington: Sabres want Craig Anderson back, but his return is no sure thing

Craig Anderson missed three months with the neck injury he suffered in San Jose in November. It made him think hard about how to push forward, and whether he wanted to or not.

It seems like Anderson still has a lot on his mind after the Sabres kept him around, letting the trade deadline pass without sending the 40-year-old goalie on his way.

Lance Lysowski wrote earlier in the week about how the Sabres are better off both in the crease and off the ice with Anderson sticking around.

But what about beyond these next 19 games?

"Anderson easily has been good enough to warrant the Sabres talking to him about coming back next year to mentor Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in goal," Mike Harrington wrote Tuesday.