[BN] Hockey: Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 28, 2022
As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices
Another Sabres season will finish this year without postseason hockey being played in downtown Buffalo.
Sabres fans are growing accustomed to this, and it's showing by their attendance at home games this season.
Many teams in the NHL and other major professional sports teams routinely announce an uptick in prices (the Bills recently did). Such an announcement would likely not be a welcomed reality for Sabres fans.
Instead, the team will be delivering some relatively good news to fans.
Prices in KeyBank Center will go up an average of only 1% for next season in notices being sent to customers today. But some tickets will either stay flat or go down, and those with increases will have an opportunity to retain their current price for next season if they renew their seats by March 18 as part of a promotion the Sabres are dubbing "Ice Your Price."
Mike Harrington has all the details on ticket prices for next season.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Woeful season at the gate: From Mike Harrington: "The Buffalo Sabres' attendance reports frame the 2021-22 season as the ugliest in franchise history at the gate, a blot on the organization that raises a huge what's-going-on-here response from scouts and media visiting from around the NHL." Their only choice is to look ahead. Harrington took a deep dive into the attendance problems in KeyBank Center. Read more
Observations from Dallas: Fending off frustration will continue to be part of the Sabres' challenge after losses like Sunday. The Sabres are 29 games away from owning the longest run of postseason futility in league history, one game closer after a 4-2 loss in Dallas. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from American Airlines Center. Read more
Samuelsson learning how to be a consistent physical presence: “Obviously, I’m at my best when I’m aggressive and physically engaged,” Mattias Samuelsson told The Buffalo News. Lance Lysowski has the story on Samuelsson's development and physical play. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres moved in the wrong direction, but they're still ahead of some of the league's worst teams in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Inside the Sabres' unusual journey from Montreal to St. Louis: The Sabres bused 40 minutes to the airport after their game in Montreal, only to turn around over an hour later for another night in a hotel. The problems on the road trip began before the Sabres reached Montreal. Read more
Problem gambling on the rise: Millions of dollars have poured into the hands of the state weeks after the legalization of sports betting on mobile devices. But there's been collateral damage. Organizations that help compulsive gamblers and their families in Western New York say they have seen a sharp increase in the number of people contacting them since legalization. Read more
On a related topic, ESPN's Ryan Hockensmith took readers inside the life of a gambling help line worker in Connecticut and how help line workers there and in other states are fighting to answer calls with short staffs. Read more
Should the Leafs go after Marc-Andre Fleury? Toronto needs some help in net, and Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons wonders if the Stanley Cup winning goalie could be an option. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Should Bills release Star Lotulelei with two years remaining on his contract? Read more
Colleges: Niagara women’s basketball within reach of first MAAC Tournament bye since 2013 Read more
Roundup: Jalen Adaway's jumper helps give St. Bonaventure men seventh straight win Read more
High schools: Canisius beats Bishop Timon 72-40 to win Manhattan Cup Final Read more
St. Mary's beats Nichols, 71-68, to reach Class B State Catholic Tournament Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.