[BN] Hockey: Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 28, 2022

As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices

Another Sabres season will finish this year without postseason hockey being played in downtown Buffalo.

Sabres fans are growing accustomed to this, and it's showing by their attendance at home games this season.

Many teams in the NHL and other major professional sports teams routinely announce an uptick in prices (the Bills recently did). Such an announcement would likely not be a welcomed reality for Sabres fans.

Instead, the team will be delivering some relatively good news to fans.