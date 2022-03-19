 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 19, 2022

Sabres Flames Hockey (copy)

Buffalo Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski, left, robs Calgary Flames' Calle Jarnkrok of a goal during the second period Friday night in Scotiabank Saddledome. 

Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary

One night after an ugly 6-1 defeat in Edmonton, the Sabres responded in a big way, beating a Stanley Cup contender.

Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 25th goal of the season with 1:53 left in overtime Friday to give Buffalo a 1-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves to earn the shutout – the first for the Sabres (21-33-8) since Oct. 25, 2019.

"Last night might have been the worst game of the year and tonight was right up there with one of the top games," Sabres coach Don Granato said.

“Following the loss in Edmonton, the Sabres responded with an effort that shows how much the group has matured since the season opened five months ago,” writes Lance Lysowski.

Here are Lysowski’s observations from Calgary.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

How can Sabres provide support for Owen Power? GM Kevyn Adams is making calls to try to acquire an experienced defenseman to pair with Power when the 19-year-old signs his first contract with Buffalo, which is expected to happen in April. Lysowski takes a look at some options. Read more

Auston Matthews speaks to media: “I recognize, as a player, I gotta be in control of my stick. My intent was never to catch Dahlin up high. But I did. I made a mistake. I recognize that deserves some sort of punishment. I just thought two games was a lot," Matthews said Friday upon returning from his suspension. Read more

Eichel update: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Jack Eichel's injury is a “big concern," adding, “It could be anywhere from a couple of days to more than that." Read more

Best trades: ESPN looks back on each team's best trade from the past decade. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills GM Brandon Beane on Von Miller: '(He's) that finisher' Read more

Observations: Bills GM voices frustration at Washington front office over J.D. McKissic saga Read more

Bills continue to clear salary cap space by releasing defensive tackle Star Lotulelei Read more

Hochul says Bills stadium negotiations are 'right on track' Read more

Colleges: UB women's basketball makes the most of the house Tennessee’s Pat Summitt built Read more

UB-Tennessee women's basketball scouting report Read more

Mike Harrington: As teams vie for another Sweet 16, why can't Big 4 ever come to play? Read more

Buffalo family again roots for Richmond, years after daughter was killed in hot-air balloon crash Read more

Arkansas' Eric Musselman 'blown away' by meeting Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane Read more

Erik Brady: A tweet briefly made Curtis Wilkerson Enemy No. 1. But he would NEVER dip his wings in ranch Read more

High schools: Jamestown falls to Green Tech 61-31 in state Class AA boys basketball semifinal Read more

Stillwater beats Salamanca in Class C semifinals, free-throws change course of game Read more

Hayden Fisher's seven three-pointers lead Sherman girls basketball to state Class D final Read more

Today in sports history: March 19

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News