[BN] Hockey: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary

BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 19, 2022
Observations: Sabres take ugly loss 'to heart,' respond with character win in Calgary
One night after an ugly 6-1 defeat in Edmonton, the Sabres responded in a big way, beating a Stanley Cup contender.
Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 25th goal of the season with 1:53 left in overtime Friday to give Buffalo a 1-0 win over the Calgary Flames.
Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves to earn the shutout – the first for the Sabres (21-33-8) since Oct. 25, 2019.
"Last night might have been the worst game of the year and tonight was right up there with one of the top games," Sabres coach Don Granato said.
“Following the loss in Edmonton, the Sabres responded with an effort that shows how much the group has matured since the season opened five months ago,” writes Lance Lysowski.
Here are Lysowski’s observations from Calgary.
How can Sabres provide support for Owen Power? GM Kevyn Adams is making calls to try to acquire an experienced defenseman to pair with Power when the 19-year-old signs his first contract with Buffalo, which is expected to happen in April. Lysowski takes a look at some options. Read more
Auston Matthews speaks to media: “I recognize, as a player, I gotta be in control of my stick. My intent was never to catch Dahlin up high. But I did. I made a mistake. I recognize that deserves some sort of punishment. I just thought two games was a lot," Matthews said Friday upon returning from his suspension. Read more
Eichel update: Vegas Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Jack Eichel's injury is a “big concern," adding, “It could be anywhere from a couple of days to more than that." Read more
