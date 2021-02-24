 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres take no excuses in solid win over Devils
0 comments

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 24, 2021

Sabres Devils Hockey

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) deflects the puck as Devils center Janne Kuokkanen (59) checks Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) during the first period Tuesday at the Prudential Center.

Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils

It had been a miserable stretch for the Sabres entering Tuesday night's game in Newark. Back from their virus-forced pause, they were getting beat up on the ice, both on the scoreboard and in the defensemen being lost to injuries. There's been some drama surrounding the lineup (see: Skinner, Jeff).

It would've been very Sabres-like for them to show up, take the ice for the last game of their four-game trip, the night after a crushing loss to the Islanders the night before, and go through the motions.

The Devils got 11 of the game's first 13 shots on goal, and "here we go again" was probably the thought of many watching on TV.

But the Sabres surged back, won 4-1, got a strong game from Linus Ullmark, dominated on the power play and scored at 5-on-5. 

Mike Harrington has the observations from a much-needed win in New Jersey.

Wraparound: Miss any of the action Tuesday night? The Wraparound has the news and notes from the 4-1 win.

Notebook: "Another day, another Buffalo Sabres defenseman headed for surgery," Mike Harrington wrote. Will Borgen will be out 6 to 8 weeks after surgery for a fractured forearm suffered in New Jersey Saturday. Tuesday's notebook has more on Borgen's injury, Jacob Bryson's debut and the 10-year anniversary of the first game of Terry Pegula's ownership.

Jake McCabe: "Although it's been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, Buffalo Sabres organization and the Buffalo community. I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."

Stop the fight: Former Sabres winger Marcus Foligno was in a fight with Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov. He landed the first few shots and then asked the linesman to step in and stop the fight.

Amerks postponed: Rochester's game Wednesday night at Syracuse was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols impacting the Crunch, the AHL announced Tuesday morning.

'Artemi Panarin is a brave man': From Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist Mike Sielski: "(Panarin) will not be at the Wells Fargo Center when the Flyers and Rangers play again Wednesday night. His absence will speak loudly about the man he is and the risks that he has taken."

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

