[BN] Hockey: Sabres take no excuses in solid win over Devils

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 24, 2021

Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils

It had been a miserable stretch for the Sabres entering Tuesday night's game in Newark. Back from their virus-forced pause, they were getting beat up on the ice, both on the scoreboard and in the defensemen being lost to injuries. There's been some drama surrounding the lineup (see: Skinner, Jeff).

It would've been very Sabres-like for them to show up, take the ice for the last game of their four-game trip, the night after a crushing loss to the Islanders the night before, and go through the motions.

The Devils got 11 of the game's first 13 shots on goal, and "here we go again" was probably the thought of many watching on TV.

But the Sabres surged back, won 4-1, got a strong game from Linus Ullmark, dominated on the power play and scored at 5-on-5.