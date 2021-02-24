[BN] Hockey: Sabres take no excuses in solid win over Devils

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 24, 2021
Observations: Sabres refuse to take excuses in solid win over Devils
It had been a miserable stretch for the Sabres entering Tuesday night's game in Newark. Back from their virus-forced pause, they were getting beat up on the ice, both on the scoreboard and in the defensemen being lost to injuries. There's been some drama surrounding the lineup (see: Skinner, Jeff).
It would've been very Sabres-like for them to show up, take the ice for the last game of their four-game trip, the night after a crushing loss to the Islanders the night before, and go through the motions.
The Devils got 11 of the game's first 13 shots on goal, and "here we go again" was probably the thought of many watching on TV.
But the Sabres surged back, won 4-1, got a strong game from Linus Ullmark, dominated on the power play and scored at 5-on-5.
Mike Harrington has the observations from a much-needed win in New Jersey.
Jake McCabe: "Although it's been an extremely difficult few days, I have been overwhelmed with the amount of support and well wishes from my family, friends, Buffalo Sabres organization and the Buffalo community. I greatly appreciate it and I know my best hockey is yet to come."
