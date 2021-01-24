[BN] Hockey: Sabres still searching, desperate for wins

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 24, 2021
Sabres desperate to make dent in the number that counts – their record
The football season in Buffalo could end by tonight. And although Buffalo is a hockey city that is capable of multitasking, the noise around the Sabres won't pick up until after the Bills are done.
As of right now, the Sabres better hope the Bills win today. Flying a little under the radar for the next two weeks doesn't sound terrible.
Perhaps, however, it's just a matter of the math evening out? Some of the advanced numbers point in the Sabres' direction.
Jake McCabe said that "the eye test is there but unfortunately that's not how it works in this league."
The Sabres are desperate to turn that eye test into a more quantifiable success.
They play Washington again today for the fourth time in six games. There's no time like the present to flip the script and earn another road win.
Have you checked out The Buffalo News Store? Browse commemorative front-page posters, plus a throwback "Fandemonium" T-Shirt (a portion of sales to benefit the Make Lemon Aide Foundation).
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
In case you missed it: The Sabres may have lost Friday, but Dylan Cozens realized a childhood dream by scoring a beautiful goal. "I took one quick look at the net, saw my spot and just let it go. I don't really remember too much. I kind of blacked out a bit but it found its way in." Read more
Beauts: From Milt Northrop: "Beauts opened their National Women’s Hockey League season with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Connecticut Whale on Saturday night in the first game of the league round-robin in a bubble series of games at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid." Read more
Caps have had an early look at Covid season: The Dallas Stars had a major outbreak that delayed the start of their season. The Carolina Hurricanes have postponed games. But Washington's schedule hasn't changed despite the club's virus issues. The Washington Post has more on the Capitals getting an early taste of how tough this season might be. Read more
Major move: The NHL got its first blockbuster trade of the season when the Jets traded superstar Patrik Laine and center Jack Roslovic to Columbus for center Pierre-Luc Dubois. Read more
Around the East: The top of the division is getting crowded while the Sabres are still hanging around at the bottom. Saturday night, Philly's young goalie, Carter Hart, had a meltdown in the Flyers' 6-1 loss to Boston. Read more
The win moved Boston into a tie for second with the Flyers at 7 points. Washington has 8. The Sabres still have 3.
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills Mailbag: One stat has to change for Bills to beat the Chiefs. Read more
Scouting report: The Bills appear to be in better shape than they were for the Week 6 matchup. Read more
It's the second-to-last NFL Sunday. Milt Northrop takes a detailed look at each conference championship game. Read more
Bisons: Bisons mourn passing of Larry King, who was set to join their MLB ownership group. Read more
Hoops photos: Buffalo 74, Toledo 65. View photos
Today in sports history: New Orleans Saints reach their first Super Bowl in 2010. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.