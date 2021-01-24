[BN] Hockey: Sabres still searching, desperate for wins

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 24, 2021

Sabres desperate to make dent in the number that counts – their record

The football season in Buffalo could end by tonight. And although Buffalo is a hockey city that is capable of multitasking, the noise around the Sabres won't pick up until after the Bills are done.

As of right now, the Sabres better hope the Bills win today. Flying a little under the radar for the next two weeks doesn't sound terrible.

Perhaps, however, it's just a matter of the math evening out? Some of the advanced numbers point in the Sabres' direction.

Jake McCabe said that "the eye test is there but unfortunately that's not how it works in this league."

The Sabres are desperate to turn that eye test into a more quantifiable success.