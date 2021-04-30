[BN] Hockey: Sabres slowly learning how to fight back

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 30, 2021
Observations: Sabres slowly learning how to fight back from early deficits
The Sabres have trailed at the end of the first period an astounding 40 times in 51 games.
So when David Krejci’s one-timer from the left circle deflected off the back of Buffalo goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and crossed the line to give the Bruins a one-goal lead with 0.04 seconds remaining in the first period, you could forgive the Sabres for feeling a little deja vu.
But the Sabres of late have showed signs of pushing back, and they continued that trend Thursday night during an eventual 5-2 loss in Boston. For much of the game, the Sabres matched or played better than the Bruins.
Buffalo, since Don Granato took over, has found a way to make most games difficult for its opponent.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the latest loss.
Wraparound: The Sabres have lost six of their last eight games and are 7-8-2 since their franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended March 31. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned in another strong performance. Read more
Ryan Miller: 'Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart': Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller will retire when Anaheim's season ends next Saturday in Minnesota. Thursday, he had some nice things to say about Buffalo. “I feel like I really grew up there. … I always felt like I kind of owed something to Buffalo in a way. I always wanted to do right by the fans." Read more
Reinhart's move to center an intriguing development: Sam Reinhart scored again Thursday night. He's been a bright spot in an otherwise miserable hockey season in Buffalo. More importantly, his transition to center under Don Granato may provide an interesting development for the Sabres as they enter a critical offseason. Read more
More on Miller: "Ryan Miller smiled and choked up a bit when he considered how his career as the winningest American-born goalie in professional hockey history almost never happened." Read more
Double clinch: Jake Guentzel scored in overtime to lift Pittsburgh to a win in Washington, but the result clinched both teams' place in the playoffs. Read more
App advantage: Are the Penguins gaining an advantage from an in-game coaching app? ESPN's Greg Wyshynski takes an in-depth look. Read more
