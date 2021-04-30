[BN] Hockey: Sabres slowly learning how to fight back

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Wraparound: The Sabres have lost six of their last eight games and are 7-8-2 since their franchise-record 18-game winless streak ended March 31. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned in another strong performance. Read more

Ryan Miller: 'Buffalo is always going to have a big part of my heart': Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller will retire when Anaheim's season ends next Saturday in Minnesota. Thursday, he had some nice things to say about Buffalo. “I feel like I really grew up there. … I always felt like I kind of owed something to Buffalo in a way. I always wanted to do right by the fans." Read more