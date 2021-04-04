[BN] Hockey: Sabres show some resilience with another comeback

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 4, 2021
Observations: 'Fast,' effective Sabres show some resilience with another comeback
The Sabres are on a streak again, but it's not a losing streak this time. Sort of the opposite.
Buffalo has earned at least one point in four consecutive games.
The sample size is small, but interim coach Don Granato seems to be tapping into a sense of resiliency from a group that had been sleepwalking through a disaster of a hockey season.
During the second intermission, with the Sabres trailing by a goal, Granato gave a short speech.
“They really knew they were playing well and they knew they could elevate,” Granato said. “So, all I mentioned to them was, ‘You’ve got another level, you know it, and let’s find it and let’s enjoy it. Let’s embrace this. This is fun.' "
Fun. That's a word not heard around here a lot of late.
Lance Lysowski has more on the Sabres' win in his observations story, which also includes notes on Rasmus Dahlin's revival and the Sabres' power play problem.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Let's start thinking about the draft: There's still plenty of season left, but we know where this is headed, and have for a while. The Sabres will tie the record of 10 consecutive non-playoff campaigns. So, as is typical for many stretch runs of late, it's time to turn our attention to the draft. Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with a quick draft Q&A and has plenty of other news and notes from inside Sabre Land and around the NHL. Read more
Wraparound: Paying fans returned to downtown Buffalo for a Sabres game for the first time since the pandemic began. They were treated, finally, to a rare Sabres win. Here's a blow by blow of what happened in the Sabres' shootout win. Read more
Notebook: From Lance Lysowski; "Many of the subtleties we’re seeing from the Sabres under Granato were used by Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert during his time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. That’s not a coincidence." Saturday's notebook has more on the connection between the coaches. Read more
Power rankings: The Sabres have finally overtaken the Kraken for the 31st best team in what is currently a 31-team league. There's a new No. 1 team in Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings, and it's the hottest team in the league. Read more
ICYMI: Here's a look at how Jacob Bryson carved out a role on the Sabres blue line. Read more
Vancouver's outbreak: Seven additional members of the Vancouver Canucks were added to the NHL's virus protocols. There are now 14 players in the protocols. Read more
