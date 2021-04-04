 Skip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres show some resilience with another comeback
[BN] Hockey: Sabres show some resilience with another comeback

  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 4, 2021

Olofsson ties it late, Sabres top Rangers 3-2 in shootout

Buffalo Sabres teammates celebrate a victory over the New York Rangers following a shootout, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in KeyBank Center.

Observations: 'Fast,' effective Sabres show some resilience with another comeback

The Sabres are on a streak again, but it's not a losing streak this time. Sort of the opposite. 

Buffalo has earned at least one point in four consecutive games. 

The sample size is small, but interim coach Don Granato seems to be tapping into a sense of resiliency from a group that had been sleepwalking through a disaster of a hockey season.

During the second intermission, with the Sabres trailing by a goal, Granato gave a short speech.

“They really knew they were playing well and they knew they could elevate,” Granato said. “So, all I mentioned to them was, ‘You’ve got another level, you know it, and let’s find it and let’s enjoy it. Let’s embrace this. This is fun.' "

Fun. That's a word not heard around here a lot of late.

Lance Lysowski has more on the Sabres' win in his observations story, which also includes notes on Rasmus Dahlin's revival and the Sabres' power play problem.

Let's start thinking about the draft: There's still plenty of season left, but we know where this is headed, and have for a while. The Sabres will tie the record of 10 consecutive non-playoff campaigns. So, as is typical for many stretch runs of late, it's time to turn our attention to the draft. Mike Harrington's Inside the NHL column this week leads with a quick draft Q&A and has plenty of other news and notes from inside Sabre Land and around the NHL. Read more

Wraparound: Paying fans returned to downtown Buffalo for a Sabres game for the first time since the pandemic began. They were treated, finally, to a rare Sabres win. Here's a blow by blow of what happened in the Sabres' shootout win. Read more

Notebook: From Lance Lysowski; "Many of the subtleties we’re seeing from the Sabres under Granato were used by Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert during his time with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. That’s not a coincidence." Saturday's notebook has more on the connection between the coaches. Read more

Power rankings: The Sabres have finally overtaken the Kraken for the 31st best team in what is currently a 31-team league. There's a new No. 1 team in Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings, and it's the hottest team in the league. Read more

ICYMI: Here's a look at how Jacob Bryson carved out a role on the Sabres blue line. Read more

Vancouver's outbreak: Seven additional members of the Vancouver Canucks were added to the NHL's virus protocols. There are now 14 players in the protocols. Read more

Bills: Mailbag: What does Mitchell Trubisky's addition mean for Jake Fromm's future? Read more

Stefon Diggs strikes endorsement deal with Jordan brand Read more

High schools: Isaiah Simmons, West Seneca West make themselves at home on rival turf Read more

Prep Talk: Dan Russell's positive vibe flows through Lake Shore football Read more

Colleges: Analysis: Baylor dominates on D, Gonzaga gets miracle finish Read more

Canisius women fall in MAAC volleyball final Read more

Today in sports history: April 4 Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

