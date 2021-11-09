[BN] Hockey: Sabres show more fight while dropping fifth straight

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 9, 2021
Observations: Sabres show more fight on the road, still drop fifth straight game
This was a loss unlike the rest of them in more ways than one.
The Sabres dropped their fifth straight game to fall to 5-5-2 overall and 1-4-1 on the road, but unlike their recent defeats, the Sabres carried the play for longer stretches, especially in the second and third periods.
This loss, too, was unlike any recent loss vs. Washington. The Capitals had won seven of the previous 10 meetings and have dominated Buffalo for many of those contests.
"We competed pretty darn hard and gave them a lot to handle," Cody Eakin said. "There were times we were pretty dominant in their zone, as they were in the first against us."
There were certainly some encouraging signs for the Sabres despite the regulation loss. But the Sabres also have their fair share of issues needing improvement sooner than later, especially on their power play.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Washington, where Alex Ovechkin scored a historic goal.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Eichel ready for surgery: From the AP: "Jack Eichel said Monday he is relieved the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights is behind him and he is looking forward to being on the ice with his new team, even though it may take about three months." Eichel, as you may have expected, also wants players to have more say regarding their injuries. Read more
Notebook: Ralph Krueger was not a big fan of morning skates. A lot of coaches hate them, while some think they're important. Where does Don Granato stand? Somewhere in between, as Lance Lysowski points out in the lead of our Monday notebook from Washington. Read more
Asplund's development: Prior to Monday nignt, Rasmus Asplund had four goals and six assists for a team-high 10 points through 11 games. “He has really matured as a player,” coach Don Granato said. Read more
Rangers hand Florida first regulation loss: Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves as the Rangers held off the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Monday night. Read more
Doping allegation: Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been given until Nov. 16 to respond to an allegation of doping dating back to 2013, the Russian Hockey Federation said Monday. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
