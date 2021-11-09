[BN] Hockey: Sabres show more fight while dropping fifth straight

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 9, 2021

Observations: Sabres show more fight on the road, still drop fifth straight game

This was a loss unlike the rest of them in more ways than one.

The Sabres dropped their fifth straight game to fall to 5-5-2 overall and 1-4-1 on the road, but unlike their recent defeats, the Sabres carried the play for longer stretches, especially in the second and third periods.

This loss, too, was unlike any recent loss vs. Washington. The Capitals had won seven of the previous 10 meetings and have dominated Buffalo for many of those contests.

"We competed pretty darn hard and gave them a lot to handle," Cody Eakin said. "There were times we were pretty dominant in their zone, as they were in the first against us."

There were certainly some encouraging signs for the Sabres despite the regulation loss. But the Sabres also have their fair share of issues needing improvement sooner than later, especially on their power play.