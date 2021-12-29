[BN] Hockey: Sabres set for night of debuts in return to game action

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 29, 2021
Sabres set for night of debuts with Peyton Krebs, JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch
For the first time in 12 days, the Buffalo Sabres will play a hockey game tonight inside KeyBank Center.
It almost feels like a new season.
For a few Sabres players, it will be just that.
When the Sabres and New Jersey Devils meet tonight, the two key pieces in the Jack Eichel trade – Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch – will make their debut with the team. Prospect JJ Peterka will be making his NHL debut.
Krebs and Peterka, along with Arttu Ruotsalainen, were recalled from Rochester Tuesday.
“They’re both great hockey players in their own right, they both bring different things to the table, and they’re big pieces to what we’re trying to do moving forward,” acting coach Matt Ellis said of Krebs and Peterka.
Lance Lysowski has more on an intriguing night for Sabres fans.
Another postponement: With capacity limitations in place in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, the NHL announced Tuesday that four Montreal Canadiens home games in January will be postponed and rescheduled, including their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8. Read more
Matt Ellis may coach: If Don Granato remains unavailable to coach Wednesday night, Matt Ellis will serve as the Buffalo Sabres' acting head coach. "I’ve been around for a while, and he’s right at the top of people who just care about the game and just want to be here," right winger Kyle Okposo said. Here's more on Ellis' possible head coaching debut, the latest injury report and the goaltending situation. Read more
Sabres working hard to stay upbeat: Since Mike Harrington wrote this column, the Canadian border situation has some more clarity, but here's more on how the Buffalo Sabres were forging ahead with the latest disruptions stemming from the virus. Read more
Dustin Tokarski back after virus: The goaltender took longer to rejoin the Sabres because of bothersome, lingering effects from his bout with Covid-19. “We obviously have to be really cautious and take that slow. We learned last year everybody is different," GM Kevyn Adams said. Read more
Marchand blasts NHL, union: Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand sounded off on the league, its owners and the NHLPA over taxi squads, escrow and the Olympics. Read more
U.S. forfeits WJC game: From ESPN: "Team USA was forced to forfeit its men's U20 world junior championships preliminary game against Switzerland on Tuesday because of a 'mandated team quarantine' following two positive Covid-19 tests among the players in Alberta, Canada." Read more
