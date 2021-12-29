[BN] Hockey: Sabres set for night of debuts in return to game action

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Another postponement: With capacity limitations in place in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada, the NHL announced Tuesday that four Montreal Canadiens home games in January will be postponed and rescheduled, including their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 8.

Matt Ellis may coach: If Don Granato remains unavailable to coach Wednesday night, Matt Ellis will serve as the Buffalo Sabres' acting head coach. "I've been around for a while, and he's right at the top of people who just care about the game and just want to be here," right winger Kyle Okposo said. Here's more on Ellis' possible head coaching debut, the latest injury report and the goaltending situation.