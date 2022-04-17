 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres' second-period outburst grounds Flyers

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 17, 2022

Sabres Flyers

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power hugs Craig Anderson after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

It's safe to say the 2-0 lead the Philadelphia Flyers built during Saturday night's first period in Buffalo got the attention of the Sabres.

They were a little angry during the first intermission.

How did they respond? With four second-period goals that turned the game around and helped Buffalo earn a 4-3 home win over the Flyers in the first half of a back-to-back that concludes later tonight in Philly.

The Sabres dominated that second period, outshooting the Flyers 18-3. Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza all scored for the Sabres.

There was a bit of frustration setting in after the first period. The game had been physical early, and the Sabres were losing their patience.

Don Granato's message: Don't get even. Play better.

They did.

Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

