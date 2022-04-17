[BN] Hockey: Sabres' second-period outburst grounds Flyers

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 17, 2022

Observations: Sabres' second-period outburst grounds Flyers

It's safe to say the 2-0 lead the Philadelphia Flyers built during Saturday night's first period in Buffalo got the attention of the Sabres.

They were a little angry during the first intermission.

How did they respond? With four second-period goals that turned the game around and helped Buffalo earn a 4-3 home win over the Flyers in the first half of a back-to-back that concludes later tonight in Philly.

The Sabres dominated that second period, outshooting the Flyers 18-3. Kyle Okposo, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza all scored for the Sabres.

There was a bit of frustration setting in after the first period. The game had been physical early, and the Sabres were losing their patience.

Don Granato's message: Don't get even. Play better.

They did.

Granato on USA staff gives Sabres another window to the Worlds: "Granato's appointment as an assistant on Team USA's staff for the World Championships next month in Finland is yet another affirmation of the job he's done to date with the Sabres," Mike Harrington wrote in this week's Inside the NHL column. Read more

Photos: Here's a photo gallery from Saturday night's win from Harry Scull Jr. View photos

Power rankings: There was not much movement in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings this week, though one team did enter the top 10. Read more

Alex Tuch gets his wish: In case you missed it, Alex Tuch had a dream fulfilled during the game against the St. Louis Blues: Rick Jeanneret called one of his goals. Read more

Mike Bossy was a hockey legend on the ice, and a sweetheart off it: "The Islanders played Friday night in Montreal, Bossy’s hometown. There was a moment of silence, and there will certainly be a lengthy tribute when the Islanders play at home Tuesday." Read more

What would have happened if the Sabres drafted Bossy? Back in April of 2020, The Buffalo News was doing a series on the "what-ifs" in Buffalo sports history. What if Sabres had drafted Mike Bossy instead of Ric Seiling? Read more

