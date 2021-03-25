[BN] Hockey: Sabres push the pace, but streak breaks record

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 25, 2021
Observations: Sabres' attempt to push the pace leading to mistakes on defense
Interim coach Don Granato said the Sabres won't get any better by playing conservatively.
Playing aggressively, it appears, isn't much better.
The Sabres were beat three times for goals off odd-man rushes. It started when Rasmus Dahlin’s teammates failed to cover for him at the blue line after he took a calculated risk by skating deep in his offensive zone in pursuit of the puck.
The Sabres’ winless streak reached a franchise-record 15 games with a 5-2 loss Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.
"We have to do it," Granato said about pushing the pace and taking more risks. "We have to try and push forward and generate more and you have to learn in that process on the other side.”
His team has allowed 82 shots on goal its last two times out, including 42 Wednesday night with a goalie making his first start in years.
Lance Lysowski's observations from Pittsburgh include more on the ongoing numbers problem, the goalie crisis and how Evan Rodrigues found greener pastures after leaving Buffalo.
