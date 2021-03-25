[BN] Hockey: Sabres push the pace, but streak breaks record

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 25, 2021

Observations: Sabres' attempt to push the pace leading to mistakes on defense

Interim coach Don Granato said the Sabres won't get any better by playing conservatively.

Playing aggressively, it appears, isn't much better.

The Sabres were beat three times for goals off odd-man rushes. It started when Rasmus Dahlin’s teammates failed to cover for him at the blue line after he took a calculated risk by skating deep in his offensive zone in pursuit of the puck.

The Sabres’ winless streak reached a franchise-record 15 games with a 5-2 loss Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

"We have to do it," Granato said about pushing the pace and taking more risks. "We have to try and push forward and generate more and you have to learn in that process on the other side.”