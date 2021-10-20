[BN] Hockey: Sabres punch up in weight class and party on in latest knockout

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 20, 2021

Mike Harrington: Sabres punch up in weight class and party on in latest knockout

Starting the season with two wins against Montreal and Arizona, while a shock to some, was less impressive considering the opposition.

The Canadiens, who played in last season's Cup final, are not very good. Arizona, meanwhile, is tanking.

Vancouver, however, wants to be a team to take the next step and make the playoffs.

That made Buffalo's domination at times Tuesday night a little more surprising. When the horn sounded on the 5-2 win, the Sabres ended the game with 21 more shot attempts than the Canucks. The Sabres were sloppy to start but found their stride.

Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored in a 23-second span early in the third period to put the game away.

Buffalo is 3-0 for the first time since 2008.