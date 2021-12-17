[BN] Hockey: Sabres prevail in a shootout in Minnesota

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 17, 2021
Observations: Sabres prevail against Wild behind Tage Thompson's shootout goal
The Sabres came out firing Thursday night in St. Paul, putting 21 shots on net in the first period. They managed 40 shots on net for the night.
Down on the other end, their goalie, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, delivered critical saves in big moments.
The Wild are the best team (by record) in the Western Conference. The Sabres, you are well aware, are not close to being the best team in the East.
But for long stretches of play Thursday night inside Xcel Energy Center in front of a loud capacity crowd of 18,022, the Sabres showed glimpses of their potential.
And they left town for Pittsburgh with two points, Tage Thompson's shootout goal making the difference.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Minnesota.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Tuch bubbling with excitement: Baldwinsville native Alex Tuch has been cleared for contact and will soon make his Sabres debut. It's something he and his father find hard to believe. “We were just looking at each other and we were like, ‘Can I believe I will be playing for the Buffalo Sabres in a game here soon?” Read more
Rob Ray, Karl Ravech look back on commercial: In case you missed it, Lance Lysowski talked with the two about their "This is SportsCenter" commercial 25 years after it debuted. Read more
Sabres shaken by rash of virus cases around NHL: In case you missed it, the Sabres' concerns about the recent virus outbreak go further than just their ability to step on the ice. “The last couple days were with the thought of possibly getting stuck in Canada for Christmas," Kyle Okposo said. "That’s just a life thing where it would be tough to explain to my kids that I can’t be there for Christmas.” Read more
The NHL has an overtime problem. Here's how to fix it: There has been a significant drop-off in games decided in overtime this season. Teams have figured out 3-on-3 strategies that don't lead to the chaos we saw in the first few years of the gimmicky format. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski takes a deep dive. Read more
Why such a bad outbreak? Every player in the NHL is vaccinated except for one. So why are we seeing so many virus cases? Read more
Enhanced protocols: The league announced enhanced virus protocols through at least Jan. 7 after a wave of new cases. Read more
Contenders vs. pretenders: SportsNet took a look at who's for real and who's not. Read more
