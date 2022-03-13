[BN] Hockey: Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Goaltending crisis has Leafs on edge: Petr Mrazek is starting Sunday's game at Tim Hortons Field but only because he's an NHL veteran, not because he's earned it. Toronto's goaltending situation has been woeful. The Leafs have the NHL's worst 5-on-5 save percentage since Dec. 7 at .885. Mike Harrington's latest Inside the NHL column has the details on Toronto's goaltending struggles, more Jack Eichel reflection and more. Read more

Craig Anderson goes for Heritage win No. 2: Anderson has started two of the league’s outdoor games, including the Heritage Classic in Vancouver on March 3, 2014. "Now that we're here, and it's upon us, I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over.” Saturday's notebook has more on Anderson, plus some lineup notes and more. Read more