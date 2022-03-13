[BN] Hockey: Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 13, 2022
Sabres prepare for the 'mystique' of facing a rival outdoors at the Heritage Classic
The Sabres practiced on the Tim Hortons Field ice Saturday afternoon, and as Don Granato and his coaching staff began to run through drills, a 21 mph wind swept through the west end of the stadium.
The ice and the atmosphere, Granato said, will be standouts during today's Heritage Classic.
But how much will weather impact the storied Sabres-Maple Leafs rivalry?
The puck drops at 4 p.m. Sunday, and some Sabres players will probably again be wearing extra layers to protect against the cold. Conditions are expected to be similar to Saturday for the game, as the forecast is calling for 18 mph winds and a temperature of 28 degrees shortly before the two teams take the ice for warmups.
Tim Hortons Field, no matter the conditions, will provide a much different backdrop for the Sabres and Leafs.
Lance Lysowski has the story on what will be a "special" game.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Goaltending crisis has Leafs on edge: Petr Mrazek is starting Sunday's game at Tim Hortons Field but only because he's an NHL veteran, not because he's earned it. Toronto's goaltending situation has been woeful. The Leafs have the NHL's worst 5-on-5 save percentage since Dec. 7 at .885. Mike Harrington's latest Inside the NHL column has the details on Toronto's goaltending struggles, more Jack Eichel reflection and more. Read more
Craig Anderson goes for Heritage win No. 2: Anderson has started two of the league’s outdoor games, including the Heritage Classic in Vancouver on March 3, 2014. "Now that we're here, and it's upon us, I remember how much fun it is out there. We're on the ice, cold, all bundled up. And just kind of the pure joy of hockey takes over.” Saturday's notebook has more on Anderson, plus some lineup notes and more. Read more
Dahlin steps into the spotlight again: A bigger audience will be introduced to an older, more experienced Rasmus Dahlin. The spotlight of the NHL All-Star game introduced casual hockey fans to his remarkable talent. “It’s really nice to play in front of a lot of people, different stage, a lot of media,” said Dahlin. “You feel a little different between a regular season game and something special like that. I’m excited, for sure.” Read more
NHL embracing music: From Front Office Sports: "Whereas the NFL and NBA have crafted entire brand identities around halftime performances at marquee games, the NHL has often felt decidedly less focused on how it integrates with the music industry – but that attitude is quickly changing." Read more
