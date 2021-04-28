[BN] Hockey: Sabres pleased with UPL's progress in Game 2

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Even in defeat, Sabres pleased with UPL's progress in Game 2

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started his NHL career by winning in his first start. The 22-year-old followed that up Tuesday night by stopping 38 of 41 shots.

The Sabres lost Tuesday night, but the wins and losses haven't mattered for weeks. The poise showed by Luukkonen during the Rangers' 3-1 victory should feel like a win for Sabres fans.

It's a sad reality for a team that will miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season, but with the focus on figuring out what the future looks like, Tuesday night represented the latest sign of hope.

"I haven't seen very many young goalies come in like that," said center Casey Mittelstadt. "But I think it's just his calmness and poise in the net. There was a long shift there in the second and he just stood his ground and made some big saves and he gets right back up and he's ready for the next one."