[BN] Hockey: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold a lead

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 10, 2021

Observations: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold on to a lead

Finally, the Sabres earned a point. They hadn't in each of their previous six games.

Still, the losing streak for the Sabres continues. It's now at eight games after Buffalo allowed a two-goal lead to slip away Tuesday night during an eventual shootout loss in Philadelphia.

“We have to learn how to play with a lead and just go play,” said winger Taylor Hall.

True, but just getting a lead felt like a win after the disaster that was this road trip. For a while, Sam Reinhart and Taylor Hall actually had the Sabres looking like a capable NHL hockey team out there. It just didn't last long enough.

“There’s no real point to speak about the good things that happened that got us there because we didn’t close the deal," Ralph Krueger said.