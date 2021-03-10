[BN] Hockey: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold a lead

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Observations: Sabres' next task is learning how to hold on to a lead
Finally, the Sabres earned a point. They hadn't in each of their previous six games.
Still, the losing streak for the Sabres continues. It's now at eight games after Buffalo allowed a two-goal lead to slip away Tuesday night during an eventual shootout loss in Philadelphia.
“We have to learn how to play with a lead and just go play,” said winger Taylor Hall.
True, but just getting a lead felt like a win after the disaster that was this road trip. For a while, Sam Reinhart and Taylor Hall actually had the Sabres looking like a capable NHL hockey team out there. It just didn't last long enough.
“There’s no real point to speak about the good things that happened that got us there because we didn’t close the deal," Ralph Krueger said.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Philadelphia.
Wraparound: The lead the Sabres had Tuesday was just their second lead in seven games. Yes, it's been that ugly. Here's how Tuesday's game played out, along with some other news and notes. Read more
Eichel out: The hits keep on coming for a Sabres team that simply can't find any momentum in 2021. Captain Jack Eichel has an upper-body injury. It's unclear how it happened and it's unclear how long he'll miss, but he'll be out at least a week. Ralph Krueger did, however, give an update on Linus Ullmark. Read more
Dahlin's growing pains: In case you missed it yesterday, Lance Lysowski took a look at Rasmus Dahlin's struggles. "There's reason to wonder if Krueger’s preferred style of play has handcuffed the otherworldly talents of Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall. However, Dahlin, labeled a transcendent talent at the time of his selection by Buffalo, also appears to be having issues in the coach’s system." Read more
Also yesterday, Travis Yost's latest Sabre Metrics column has the ugly graphs to show a Sabres offense that can't get close to the net. Read more
NHL on ESPN? Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported that a reunion between the NHL and ESPN is happening. Read more
Players talk mental health: "More than a dozen players interviewed by ESPN over the past six weeks describe experiencing more anxiety than usual and expressed an overwhelming sentiment of loneliness." Read more
Lance Lysowski wrote last month about the Sabres' focus on this topic. Read more
Around the East: All eight teams in the East Division played Tuesday night. The four games were decided by a total of five goals. The Sabres remain in last place with their putrid .333 winning percentage. Standings
The first-place Islanders squeaked by Boston in shootout. Read more
The Caps blew a lead but beat New Jersey in overtime. Read more
Kasperi Kapanen got his fourth goal in his last five games and the Penguins beat the Rangers, 4-2. Read more
