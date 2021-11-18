[BN] Hockey: Sabres need to beef up punchless power play

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 18, 2021
Buffalo Sabres need to beef up punchless power play
Looks can be deceiving, they say.
So when you're looking at league-wide numbers for conversion percentages on power plays, Buffalo's 19.1% – good for 16th in the NHL – it's easy to think something like: "They're in the middle of the pack, and it's hard to ask for much more from this club."
But Mike Harrington has the important context for that percentage.
If not for Buffalo's hot start (four goals in eight power play opportunities over two games), the numbers would look much worse.
"Over the span of Games 3-15, the Sabres are 30th at just 11.8% (4 for 34)," Harrington wrote. "In the last eight games, they're 2 for 22. In the last four, it's 0 for 13."
In Pittsburgh Tuesday night, it was 0 for 5. Missing personnel explains some of the struggles, but execution has also been bad.
Here's more on the struggling power play unit, from Mike Harrington.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Tokarski bails out Sabres: Miss Lance Lysowski's game coverage from Pittsburgh Tuesday night? Here's a look at how Dustin Tokarski stunned the Penguins, who badly outplayed the visiting Sabres. Read more
Figuring out the Flames: Calgary fell in Philadelphia Tuesday night, when Johnny Gaudreau registered 10 shots on Carter Hart but couldn't score in a 2-1 Flyers win. Read more
Center Mikael Backlund was fined $5,000 for a hit during that game. Read more
The Flames are 8-3-5 and sit in third place in the Pacific Division entering Friday. Their +15 goal differential is good for fourth in the NHL.
From the Calgary Sun, here are some stats and storylines so far this season. Read more
Mixed messaging: The NHL touts its 2017-launched “Greener Rinks” initiative as a way the league is protecting the environment. "One year later, the NHL entered into a marketing deal that made chemical manufacturer Chemours the 'official refrigerant solution of the NHL,'" The Washington Post's Rick Maese wrote. "Then it began promoting two of the company’s refrigerant products — both synthetic blends containing powerful greenhouse gases that are far more damaging to the environment than what is used in many NHL arenas." Read more
Barkov won't miss a lot of time: Florida got some good news on the Aleksander Barkov front. The star forward is listed as week-to-week. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Mark Gaughan: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense Read more
'Spencer Brown is gonna be a special football player': Bills rookie right tackle impresses in return Read more
PlayAction: Colts' athletic offensive line poses challenges for Bills Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure prepares to face big-name opponents in Charleston Classic Read more
Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four Read more
UB football's bowl eligibility hopes end with 33-27 overtime loss to Northern Illinois Read more
Buffalo State begins search for football coach Read more
Bona women's basketball defeats Canisius, Niagara wins Read more
High schools: Connolly Cup unveils 10 finalists for WNY high school football player of the year Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.