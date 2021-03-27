[BN] Hockey: Sabres make first big pre-deadline move

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 27, 2021
In dealing Eric Staal to Habs, Kevyn Adams makes first big pre-deadline move
It was only a matter of time, and even Eric Staal knew it. The veteran forward tried his best to stay focused and put his heart into the daily happenings with the Sabres.
The 36-year-old was brought here to help take this young core to the next step of its rebuild. If things went perfectly, Staal would be helping the Sabres in some sort of playoff run.
Instead, Staal was traded Friday, the day after the Sabres' losing streak reached 16 games. Sixteen.
That's two trades in less than seven days for the Sabres, with both deals coming weeks before the official trade deadline for 2021.
It's likely at least two more will happen before the April 12 deadline.
Like Staal, the players have known this was coming for weeks.
"It's pretty obvious. I mean, nobody's naive here," Kyle Okposo said
