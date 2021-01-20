[BN] Hockey: Sabres lose the game, but losing Hutton looms larger

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 20, 2021
Sabres' loss of Carter Hutton looms larger than 3-0 defeat at hands of Flyers
Carter Hutton did not return to the ice after the second intermission Tuesday night, apparently feeling the effects of his collision with Philadelphia defenseman Ivan Provorov.
This came on a night when goalie Linus Ullmark was unavailable for what the team called “personal reasons." So Jonas Johansson, a 26-year-old recalled from the taxi squad, was forced into action.
Four games into the 2021 season, the Sabres could be facing a sort of goaltending crisis.
“It’s definitely concerning,” coach Ralph Krueger said.
And, Lance Lysowski wrote, the situation "casts a dark cloud over what could have been a promising first road trip."
The Sabres followed up their blowout win Monday night by controlling the action for much of Tuesday and putting 40 shots on Flyers goalie Brian Elliott.
Buffalo doesn't play again until Friday. Here's Lysowski's story from Philadelphia.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: Flyers 3, Sabres 0: The story of the night is obviously the Sabres' goaltending situation if Hutton is to miss some time, but that overshadowed another strong effort from the team, which outshot the Flyers 40-30 but went 0-for-3 on the power play. Here are the news and notes from the second night of a back-to-back in Philly. Read more
Notebook: What's Matt Ellis' role?: The role of the director of player development in the Covid-19 era is not just about keeping tabs on the organization's prospects around the world. This year, Matt Ellis will be on every Sabres road trip, working with the six-player taxi squad, the players who are currently serving as reinforcements during the 56-game season. Read more
Flyers forward fined: From Tuesday's pre-game reading, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Tuesday morning that Philadelphia Flyers winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel received a $4,633.62 fine for his Monday night hit on Rasmus Dahlin. Read more
Around the East: The Sabres play their second two-game series with the Capitals in as many weeks starting Friday night in Washington. Tuesday night, the Caps lost a two-goal lead and then Sidney Crosby beat them in overtime. Read more
Elsewhere in the division, Jack Hughes tallied three points as the Devils topped the Rangers, 4-3. Read more
The Sabres are at the bottom of the eight-team division with two points. The Flyers, through four games, are tied with Washington at the top with six points.
Faulty pucks: Complaints about their performance during the first weeks of the 2021 season led the NHL to stop using pucks with imbedded tracking technology. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
