[BN] Hockey: Sabres lose, but Dylan Cozens gets his moment

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 23, 2021
The dream becomes reality as Dylan Cozens snipes first NHL goal for Sabres
Sabres fans sick of the waiting and tired of the moral victories will likely lament the one Dylan Cozens didn't score than the one he did.
Called on in the shootout with the game on his stick, Cozens couldn't beat Washington's Vitek Vanecek and the Capitals ended up winning and dropping the last-place Sabres' record to 1-3-1.
But in the powerful East Division in which the Sabres have little chance of emerging from as a playoff team, it was the goal that Cozens did score and the fact that the Sabres again outplayed their opponent for large chunks of the game that should be the big takeaway.
Cozens, the 19-year-old rookie from the Yukon, beat Vanecek with a snipe after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.
"It was just a lot of excitement, obviously something I've dreamed about my whole life," Cozens said.
Here's Mike Harrington's story on Cozens' first goal and another loss to the Caps.
Have you checked out The Buffalo News Store? Browse commemorative front-page posters, plus a throwback "Fandemonium" T-Shirt (a portion of sales to benefit the Make Lemon Aide Foundation).
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Caps 4, Sabres 3: Cozens wasn't alone. Veterans Riley Sheahan and Eric Staal also got their first with the team. It was the first time three players scored their debut goals with the club in the same game since 1982. Linus Ullmark, making his return after missing two games due to the death of his father in Sweden, made 29 saves on 32 shots. Harrington has the news and notes (including another rough night for Rasmus Dahlin) from the shootout loss. Read more
Sabres support the Bills: The Sabres departed Buffalo late Thursday afternoon and their theme for this road trip was an obvious one: The Buffalo Bills. The Sabres wore Bills jerseys and hats for the flight to the nation's capital. "Guys from all over even if they're from Minnesota or Wisconsin all seem to have a soft spot for the Bills," Taylor Hall said Friday. Read more
Amerks start Feb. 5: The American Hockey League announced schedules for its abbreviated season Friday and the Rochester Amerks will play a 32-game slate that opens Feb. 5 against the Utica Comets. All 32 games are against the same three teams. Read more
Caps lose Wilson: Washington was already without four regulars, including captain Alex Ovechkin. Friday night, they also lost Tom Wilson, arguably their best player so far this season, to a lower-body injury. Here's the story in the Washington Post. Read more
Around the East: After dropping their first two of the season, the Penguins won Friday night for the third time in a row, beating the Rangers, 4-3, in a shootout. Read more
That was the only game in the division Friday night. The Sabres are in last place with three points. Washington sits atop the division with eight points. The Sabres and Caps play again Sunday afternoon.
NBCSN to be no more: From Sports Business Daily's John Ourand: "NBC has told distributors and some sports leagues that it plans to shut down its NBCSN sports channel by the end of the year." What does that mean for NHL coverage? Read more
Covid's impact: From ESPN's Emily Kaplan, a look at how the pandemic has already impacted the young NHL season and what happens next. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: How Bills GM Brandon Beane avoided 'one of the worst things you can do to a young QB.' Read more
Take Five: Bills should again dare the Chiefs to run. Read more
Four matchups to watch: Bills at Chiefs for AFC championship. Read more
Baseball: Inside Baseball: Unpleasant times for the Baseball Hall of Fame and its voters. Read more
College hoops: Niagara's bounce-back falls short against Marist, after 20 days between games. Read more
High schools: State says high-risk high school sports can return Feb. 1. Read more
Clarence girls soccer star Abby Bishara commits to Cornell. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.