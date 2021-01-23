[BN] Hockey: Sabres lose, but Dylan Cozens gets his moment

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 23, 2021

The dream becomes reality as Dylan Cozens snipes first NHL goal for Sabres

Sabres fans sick of the waiting and tired of the moral victories will likely lament the one Dylan Cozens didn't score than the one he did.

Called on in the shootout with the game on his stick, Cozens couldn't beat Washington's Vitek Vanecek and the Capitals ended up winning and dropping the last-place Sabres' record to 1-3-1.

But in the powerful East Division in which the Sabres have little chance of emerging from as a playoff team, it was the goal that Cozens did score and the fact that the Sabres again outplayed their opponent for large chunks of the game that should be the big takeaway.

Cozens, the 19-year-old rookie from the Yukon, beat Vanecek with a snipe after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone.

"It was just a lot of excitement, obviously something I've dreamed about my whole life," Cozens said.