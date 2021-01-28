[BN] Hockey: Sabres having early faceoff success

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 28, 2021

Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle

Last year the Sabres found themselves last in the league in faceoff win percentage at 45.9%.

It's early so far in 2021, but the Sabres have completely turned around their success at the dot. Through Tuesday night's games, the Sabres were fourth in the league with winning percentage of 55.3%.

That success was largely impacted by a dominant showing Tuesday night vs. the Rangers, who the Sabres play again tonight.

The Sabres went 39-17 in faceoffs Tuesday night vs. New York, including 12-4 in the third period and four of five in the defensive zone during the final 20 minutes.

While the improved special teams got a lot of love, it all started in the circles.

Miguel Rodriguez has the story, with an update on Henri Jokiharju from Wednesday's practice.