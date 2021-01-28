 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Sabres having early faceoff success
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Sabres having early faceoff success

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 28, 2021

Sabres Rangers (copy)

Buffalo Sabres center Cody Eakin wins a faceoff against New York Rangers center Ryan Strome during the second period Tuesday at KeyBank Center.

Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle

Last year the Sabres found themselves last in the league in faceoff win percentage at 45.9%.

It's early so far in 2021, but the Sabres have completely turned around their success at the dot. Through Tuesday night's games, the Sabres were fourth in the league with winning percentage of 55.3%.

That success was largely impacted by a dominant showing Tuesday night vs. the Rangers, who the Sabres play again tonight.

The Sabres went 39-17 in faceoffs Tuesday night vs. New York, including 12-4 in the third period and four of five in the defensive zone during the final 20 minutes.

While the improved special teams got a lot of love, it all started in the circles.

Miguel Rodriguez has the story, with an update on Henri Jokiharju from Wednesday's practice.

READ MORE

Eat like the pros! Chef Darian Bryan shows us how to make Mitch Morse's favorite dish – pan-roasted turkey breast with quinoa and veggies. Learn how to make this hearty meal at home. Watch Now >>

Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Speaking of those special teams: In case you missed it yesterday, Lance Lysowski's game story from the win highlighted how the Sabres' improved special teams led to a second consecutive win. Read more

Why Ted Nolan threw his '97 Coach of the Year trophy down the stairs: As part of a documentary, "The Unwanted Visitor," scheduled to air Friday on TSN that looks at Nolan's exclusion from the coaching fraternity, he is asked where the trophy is. He takes a producer into a storage area and pulls the trophy off a shelf, with an unsteady hockey player on the top and other broken parts. Read more

ICYMI: Here's Mike Harrington's column on Jack Eichel getting the "piano" off his back. Read more

Abrupt departure: Jim Rutherford, the 71-year-old Penguins GM who won two recent Stanley Cups, shocked the hockey world by announcing his resignation Wednesday. Read more

Sloppy hockey: From the Associated Press: "Sloppy is the term being used all over the league to describe play in the first two weeks of the NHL season. After no exhibition games, there have been plenty of odd-man rushes and mistakes, with six goals a game being scored on average." Read more

Scouting the Rangers: There's a chance the Rangers find themselves five points behind the rest of the pack in what will be a grueling East Division. That's if the Sabres can win their third straight.

Longtime NY columnist Larry Brooks wrote that the Rangers were "essentially in emergency mode two weeks into the season." Read more

Rangers coach David Quinn said his team was "pressing," never a good phrase this early in the season. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason. Read more

Observations: Brandon Beane says Bills want Matt Milano back, but there are 'tough moves' ahead. Read more

Erik Brady: Once-lost football card collection ties longtime Bills fan to 'my team.' Read more

Baseball: Baseball writers spurn controversial candidates, elect no one to the Hall of Fame. Read more

College hoops: With flurry of games getting postponed, how 4 Big Four schools are dealing with details. Read more

Niagara women's basketball pauses activities again due to positive Covid-19 test. Read more

High schools: High school wrestling season in limbo after health departments urge delay or cancellation. Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News