[BN] Hockey: Sabres having early faceoff success

Jan. 28, 2021
Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle
Last year the Sabres found themselves last in the league in faceoff win percentage at 45.9%.
It's early so far in 2021, but the Sabres have completely turned around their success at the dot. Through Tuesday night's games, the Sabres were fourth in the league with winning percentage of 55.3%.
That success was largely impacted by a dominant showing Tuesday night vs. the Rangers, who the Sabres play again tonight.
The Sabres went 39-17 in faceoffs Tuesday night vs. New York, including 12-4 in the third period and four of five in the defensive zone during the final 20 minutes.
While the improved special teams got a lot of love, it all started in the circles.
Miguel Rodriguez has the story, with an update on Henri Jokiharju from Wednesday's practice.
Speaking of those special teams: In case you missed it yesterday, Lance Lysowski's game story from the win highlighted how the Sabres' improved special teams led to a second consecutive win. Read more
Why Ted Nolan threw his '97 Coach of the Year trophy down the stairs: As part of a documentary, "The Unwanted Visitor," scheduled to air Friday on TSN that looks at Nolan's exclusion from the coaching fraternity, he is asked where the trophy is. He takes a producer into a storage area and pulls the trophy off a shelf, with an unsteady hockey player on the top and other broken parts. Read more
ICYMI: Here's Mike Harrington's column on Jack Eichel getting the "piano" off his back. Read more
Abrupt departure: Jim Rutherford, the 71-year-old Penguins GM who won two recent Stanley Cups, shocked the hockey world by announcing his resignation Wednesday. Read more
Sloppy hockey: From the Associated Press: "Sloppy is the term being used all over the league to describe play in the first two weeks of the NHL season. After no exhibition games, there have been plenty of odd-man rushes and mistakes, with six goals a game being scored on average." Read more
Scouting the Rangers: There's a chance the Rangers find themselves five points behind the rest of the pack in what will be a grueling East Division. That's if the Sabres can win their third straight.
Longtime NY columnist Larry Brooks wrote that the Rangers were "essentially in emergency mode two weeks into the season." Read more
Rangers coach David Quinn said his team was "pressing," never a good phrase this early in the season. Read more
Bills: Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason. Read more
Observations: Brandon Beane says Bills want Matt Milano back, but there are 'tough moves' ahead. Read more
Erik Brady: Once-lost football card collection ties longtime Bills fan to 'my team.' Read more
Baseball: Baseball writers spurn controversial candidates, elect no one to the Hall of Fame. Read more
College hoops: With flurry of games getting postponed, how 4 Big Four schools are dealing with details. Read more
Niagara women's basketball pauses activities again due to positive Covid-19 test. Read more
High schools: High school wrestling season in limbo after health departments urge delay or cancellation. Read more
