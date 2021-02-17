[BN] Hockey: Sabres have taken a turn for the worse

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 17, 2021

Mike Harrington: Sabres have taken turn for the worse

This opening line from Mike Harrington pretty much sums it up: "The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads."

Because, he wrote, once fans are allowed in, who the heck is going to want to watch this team?

Back from their virus-caused pause, the Sabres dropped two straight in consecutive nights to the visiting Islanders. Tuesday night, they didn't score a (legal) goal.

What looked like a promising start to the season has looked more like the same old Sabres, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

Desperation should be setting in, but we didn't see any Tuesday night.