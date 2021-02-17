[BN] Hockey: Sabres have taken a turn for the worse

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 17, 2021
Mike Harrington: Sabres have taken turn for the worse
This opening line from Mike Harrington pretty much sums it up: "The next time we come to KeyBank Center, it would be appropriate to see some of the cardboard cutout fans sitting there with bags over their heads."
Because, he wrote, once fans are allowed in, who the heck is going to want to watch this team?
Back from their virus-caused pause, the Sabres dropped two straight in consecutive nights to the visiting Islanders. Tuesday night, they didn't score a (legal) goal.
What looked like a promising start to the season has looked more like the same old Sabres, who haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.
Desperation should be setting in, but we didn't see any Tuesday night.
Here's Harrington's must-read column.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: For the ninth time in 12 games, the Sabres failed to score first. It was an uphill climb that proved too much to overcome. In Tuesday night's observations story, Lance Lysowski wrote about the Islanders making for a bad matchup for a Sabres team coming back from hiatus this week, a move that the Sabres may need to make and more. Read more
Wraparound: Carter Hutton was solid. The Sabres missed some opportunities, and had a goal overturned in the third period. The Wraparound has the pertinent news and notes from another Sabres loss. Read more
Notebook: Will Borgen and Brandon Davidson gave the defense a boost in Monday night's loss. The duo appeared in their first game since an AHL game 11 months ago. Mike Harrington has more on their play, clarification from the league on the Sabres' Covid-19 list, schedule changes and more in his Tuesday notebook. Read more
World's longest hockey game: Forty people took turns playing hockey on an outdoor rink 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Feb. 4., all in the name of cancer research. Read more
Around the East: Washington ended a four-game losing streak with help from Alexander Ovechkin in a win over Pittsburgh. Read more
The Devils topped the Rangers, 5-2, in their first game since Jan. 31. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills position series: Contract extension should be in Micah Hyde's future. Read more
Kim Pegula expects limited number of fans to start Bills season but optimistic for more. Read more
Baseball: Baseball cards are booming during the pandemic, with long lines, short supplies and million-dollar sales. Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure men's basketball schedule continues to shift. Read more
College hoops amid Covid: Clarity is in short supply. Read more
High schools: Hamburg's Meghan Kruszka recovers from car crash to run point for the Bulldogs. Read more
Holland's Abigail Neitch commits to Syracuse to play field hockey. Read more
Brigid Molloy selected for All-American girls soccer game in May. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.