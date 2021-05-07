[BN] Hockey: Sabres have mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 7, 2021

Observations: 'Inexperience' leads to Sabres' mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

When Drake Caggiula scored less than three minutes into the game Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it looked as if the Sabres, after back-to-back wins to cap their home schedule, were going to continue their positive momentum and play spoiler against a Penguins team trying to jump back into first place in the East.

That feeling was short-lived as the Sabres suddenly fell into bad habits.

"They appeared to have a blind faith that they had the speed and skill to skate off victorious, prioritizing risky offensive players over the calculated approach that’s led to success under interim coach Don Granato," Lance Lysowski wrote.

Trading scoring chances with a talented team like the Penguins proved unwise, and the home team, behind four Jeff Carter goals, dominated in an 8-4 win.

“I thought we saw our youth and some inexperience because we thought we would be OK to be in a track meet,” interim coach Don Granato said.