 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Sabres have mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Sabres have mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 7, 2021

Sabres Penguins Hockey (copy)

Penguins center Jeff Carter shoots past Sabres goalie Michael Houser  with Sabres' Colin Miller defending during the first period Thursday night in PPG Paints Arena.

Observations: 'Inexperience' leads to Sabres' mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

When Drake Caggiula scored less than three minutes into the game Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it looked as if the Sabres, after back-to-back wins to cap their home schedule, were going to continue their positive momentum and play spoiler against a Penguins team trying to jump back into first place in the East.

That feeling was short-lived as the Sabres suddenly fell into bad habits. 

"They appeared to have a blind faith that they had the speed and skill to skate off victorious, prioritizing risky offensive players over the calculated approach that’s led to success under interim coach Don Granato," Lance Lysowski wrote.

Trading scoring chances with a talented team like the Penguins proved unwise, and the home team, behind four Jeff Carter goals, dominated in an 8-4 win.

“I thought we saw our youth and some inexperience because we thought we would be OK to be in a track meet,” interim coach Don Granato said.

Here are Lysowski's observations from the game. Is Caggiula playing himself into a permanent role? 

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Wraparound: Michael Houser grew up watching and rooting for the Penguins, so he probably wasn't very fond of former Flyers winger Jeff Carter. Carter is now with the Penguins, and the veteran torched Houser for four goals as 20-plus family members and friends of Houser watched. The Wraparound has all the news and notes from the 8-4 defeat in Pittsburgh. Read more

Murray debuts: Brett Murray arrived at a pregame meeting and saw his name on the line chart. “I’m at a loss for words,” Murray beamed. “It’s honestly something that you work for, every player has worked for their entire life. To finally see your name on a line chart in the NHL is just one of the coolest things in the world." Read more

Sabres organist plays with no audience: In case you missed Jason Wolf's illuminating story on Curtis Cook, here's how the organist strikes a chord with his audience. Read more

Did the NHL embarrass itself? AP sports columnist Paul Newberry thinks so. "This is not a new development, but it’s worth revisiting. As long as the league condones the sort of mindless, reckless violence we’ve seen this week, it will never be anything more than MMA On Ice." Read more

Rangers fined: The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. Read more

Matthews hits 40: Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. Read more

On the move: The New Jersey Devils are moving their AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: AFC East draft review: Grading the hits and risks for Bills' rivals Read more

Report: Tulsa QB Zach Smith set for tryout with Bills Read more

Baseball: Sean Kirst: Dream deferred to cap lifetime of unforgettable moments for longtime Bisons fan Read more

Blue Jays manager on Sahlen Field: 'We're going to make it into our home' Read more

High schools: Family that helped start Eden volleyball dynasty aims to add to its success Read more

Erie County wrestlers hope lawsuit gets them back on the mat Read more

Bennett's football season ends via Covid-19 pause, Lancaster moves on to Class AA final Read more

Buffalo School Board approves season for Unified Sports basketball this spring Read more

Iroquois football prepared for anything, including Section VI playoffs Read more

Colleges: Former West Seneca West QB Matt Myers to enter transfer portal after three seasons at UB Read more

St. Joe's grad Weber is NAIA bowling Rookie of the Year and All-American Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News