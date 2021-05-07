[BN] Hockey: Sabres have mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 7, 2021
Observations: 'Inexperience' leads to Sabres' mistake-filled night in Pittsburgh
When Drake Caggiula scored less than three minutes into the game Thursday night in Pittsburgh, it looked as if the Sabres, after back-to-back wins to cap their home schedule, were going to continue their positive momentum and play spoiler against a Penguins team trying to jump back into first place in the East.
That feeling was short-lived as the Sabres suddenly fell into bad habits.
"They appeared to have a blind faith that they had the speed and skill to skate off victorious, prioritizing risky offensive players over the calculated approach that’s led to success under interim coach Don Granato," Lance Lysowski wrote.
Trading scoring chances with a talented team like the Penguins proved unwise, and the home team, behind four Jeff Carter goals, dominated in an 8-4 win.
“I thought we saw our youth and some inexperience because we thought we would be OK to be in a track meet,” interim coach Don Granato said.
Here are Lysowski's observations from the game. Is Caggiula playing himself into a permanent role?
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: Michael Houser grew up watching and rooting for the Penguins, so he probably wasn't very fond of former Flyers winger Jeff Carter. Carter is now with the Penguins, and the veteran torched Houser for four goals as 20-plus family members and friends of Houser watched. The Wraparound has all the news and notes from the 8-4 defeat in Pittsburgh. Read more
Murray debuts: Brett Murray arrived at a pregame meeting and saw his name on the line chart. “I’m at a loss for words,” Murray beamed. “It’s honestly something that you work for, every player has worked for their entire life. To finally see your name on a line chart in the NHL is just one of the coolest things in the world." Read more
Sabres organist plays with no audience: In case you missed Jason Wolf's illuminating story on Curtis Cook, here's how the organist strikes a chord with his audience. Read more
Did the NHL embarrass itself? AP sports columnist Paul Newberry thinks so. "This is not a new development, but it’s worth revisiting. As long as the league condones the sort of mindless, reckless violence we’ve seen this week, it will never be anything more than MMA On Ice." Read more
Rangers fined: The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. Read more
Matthews hits 40: Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night. Read more
On the move: The New Jersey Devils are moving their AHL franchise from Binghamton to Utica. Read more
