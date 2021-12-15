[BN] Hockey: Sabres ground Jets behind Dahlin and UPL

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 15, 2021
Observations: Sabres ground Jets behind the work of Dahlin and Luukkonen
How did Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen follow up his 40-save performance? In his fourth consecutive start, the rookie goalie stopped 34 of 36 Winnipeg Jets shots. And he finally got a little help in front of him.
Rasmus Dahlin carried a bit of the offensive load, tallying his first career two-goal game to help the Sabres to a 4-2 win in their first game in Canada since before the pandemic began.
The win snapped a seven-game winless streak for the Sabres, who took a one-goal lead into the third period and protected it.
"There was a calm to our game and presence with the puck, which was nice to see," coach Don Granato said. "Hopefully it's a sign of growth."
Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the win, as well as other news and notes.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
WNYers left off Junior roster: Lake View native Declan McDonnell and Clarence Center product Luke Pavicich did not make the final Team USA Roster for the World Junior Championship that opens Dec. 26 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. Read more
Speakers want Bills downtown: It seems unlikely they'll get their wish, but if the public commenters who spoke at three recent hearings regarding the new Bills stadium had it their way, the Sabres would have some company downtown soon enough. Read more
The crease belongs to Subban and UPL: Until Dustin Tokarski is ready to return, the Sabres net is in the hands of rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and the newly acquired Malcolm Subban. Lance Lysowski broke down the goaltending situation in our latest Inside the Sabres column. Read more
Jack Quinn has mono: In case you missed it, Quinn, 20, tested positive for mono and is unavailable to play for the Rochester Americans until after Christmas, coach Seth Appert told Amerks team reporter Suzie Cool. Read more
Guerin promoted: From the AP: Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman’s resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks’ sexual assault scandal. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Go Bills! Two small words define a community and its fandom Read more
Erik Brady: You never know when or where you might be greeted with 'Go Bills' Read more
Colleges: UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. declares for NFL draft Read more
Former Canisius WR Nik McMillan ready to sign with UB football program Read more
High schools: Kraig Kurzanski named football coach at Canisius High School Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.