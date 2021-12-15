[BN] Hockey: Sabres ground Jets behind Dahlin and UPL

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Sabres ground Jets behind the work of Dahlin and Luukkonen

How did Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen follow up his 40-save performance? In his fourth consecutive start, the rookie goalie stopped 34 of 36 Winnipeg Jets shots. And he finally got a little help in front of him.

Rasmus Dahlin carried a bit of the offensive load, tallying his first career two-goal game to help the Sabres to a 4-2 win in their first game in Canada since before the pandemic began.

The win snapped a seven-game winless streak for the Sabres, who took a one-goal lead into the third period and protected it.

"There was a calm to our game and presence with the puck, which was nice to see," coach Don Granato said. "Hopefully it's a sign of growth."