[BN] Hockey: Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return
0 comments

  Feb. 20, 2022
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 20, 2022

Avalanche at Sabres (copy)

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Dustin Tokarski (31) makes a save on Colorado Avalanche left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) in the second period at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Mike Harrington: The Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return

The player who should be Buffalo's starting goalie Wednesday night – after the Sabres return from their short trip to Columbus – is currently in the AHL.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be called up, and there's no reason to wait, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after a 5-3 Sabres loss to Colorado Saturday.

Dustin Tokarski has given up bad goals for three straight games. Tokarski helped turn a 3-1 Sabres lead over Columbus last Thursday into a 4-3 overtime loss. Saturday, he wasn't very sharp early and the Sabres fell behind.

UPL could be learning from 40-year-old Craig Anderson before the Sabres shop him at the trade deadline. 

"Simple," Mike Harrington wrote. "No degree in advanced analytics or decades in NHL management needed. Memo to Kevyn Adams: No reason to overthink this one. Just do it."

Here's Harrington's column on why UPL should be called back up.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Observations: Tage Thompson recorded the Sabres’ second hat trick in seven days. Thompson's line, with Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, had a combined 10 shots on goal Saturday. The Sabres also got Casey Mittelstadt back in the lineup. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more

Sabres and Bills have similar game-day spending: Documents released by the state related to the new Bills stadium include some interesting Sabres data. Bills and Sabres games generate a similar amount of spending per consumer, according to an economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of PSE. Read more

Power rankings: The No. 1 team was in town Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sabres moved up. Here is Mike Harrington's latest ranking of NHL teams. Read more

Leafs make a trade: From NHL.com: "Nick Ritchie was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday for Ryan Dzingel and Ilya Lyubushkin." Read more

Off to Columbus: The Blue Jackets, fifth in the Metropolitan Division, have won four of their last five games. Here are some takeaways from the Columbus Dispatch after a 7-4 win over Chicago Thursday night. Patrik Laine had a hat trick. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills tight end Dawson Knox plans similar approach to offseason after breakout year Read more

Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich planning to retire Read more

Colleges: 'I know I have a really bright future': UB volleyball player chronicles recovery from amputation Read more

UB men's basketball comes back to beat Western Michigan, 87-73 Read more

Niagara handles Canisius in Battle of the Bridge finale, 65-54 Read more

High schools: Battle for supremacy in Class A-1 girls basketball looks intriguing Read more

Max Schneider looking to cement legacy for Williamsville East basketball as he prepares for one last run Read more

Section VI track team championships: Williamsville North, Lancaster take large school titles Read more

Selection Saturday: Section VI boys basketball seedings and schedule set Read more

Selection Saturday: Section VI girls basketball seedings and schedule set Read more

Lancaster repeats as Section VI rifle champions Read more

Today in sports history: Feb. 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

