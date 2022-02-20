[BN] Hockey: Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 20, 2022

Mike Harrington: The Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return

The player who should be Buffalo's starting goalie Wednesday night – after the Sabres return from their short trip to Columbus – is currently in the AHL.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be called up, and there's no reason to wait, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after a 5-3 Sabres loss to Colorado Saturday.

Dustin Tokarski has given up bad goals for three straight games. Tokarski helped turn a 3-1 Sabres lead over Columbus last Thursday into a 4-3 overtime loss. Saturday, he wasn't very sharp early and the Sabres fell behind.

UPL could be learning from 40-year-old Craig Anderson before the Sabres shop him at the trade deadline.

"Simple," Mike Harrington wrote. "No degree in advanced analytics or decades in NHL management needed. Memo to Kevyn Adams: No reason to overthink this one. Just do it."