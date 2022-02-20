[BN] Hockey: Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 20, 2022
Mike Harrington: The Sabres' goaltending situation now calls for UPL to return
The player who should be Buffalo's starting goalie Wednesday night – after the Sabres return from their short trip to Columbus – is currently in the AHL.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be called up, and there's no reason to wait, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after a 5-3 Sabres loss to Colorado Saturday.
Dustin Tokarski has given up bad goals for three straight games. Tokarski helped turn a 3-1 Sabres lead over Columbus last Thursday into a 4-3 overtime loss. Saturday, he wasn't very sharp early and the Sabres fell behind.
UPL could be learning from 40-year-old Craig Anderson before the Sabres shop him at the trade deadline.
"Simple," Mike Harrington wrote. "No degree in advanced analytics or decades in NHL management needed. Memo to Kevyn Adams: No reason to overthink this one. Just do it."
Here's Harrington's column on why UPL should be called back up.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: Tage Thompson recorded the Sabres’ second hat trick in seven days. Thompson's line, with Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner, had a combined 10 shots on goal Saturday. The Sabres also got Casey Mittelstadt back in the lineup. Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Sabres and Bills have similar game-day spending: Documents released by the state related to the new Bills stadium include some interesting Sabres data. Bills and Sabres games generate a similar amount of spending per consumer, according to an economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of PSE. Read more
Power rankings: The No. 1 team was in town Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sabres moved up. Here is Mike Harrington's latest ranking of NHL teams. Read more
Leafs make a trade: From NHL.com: "Nick Ritchie was traded by the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday for Ryan Dzingel and Ilya Lyubushkin." Read more
Off to Columbus: The Blue Jackets, fifth in the Metropolitan Division, have won four of their last five games. Here are some takeaways from the Columbus Dispatch after a 7-4 win over Chicago Thursday night. Patrik Laine had a hat trick. Read more
Today in sports history: Feb. 20
