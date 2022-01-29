[BN] Hockey: Sabres' goalie situation goes from bad to worse

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 29, 2022
Sabres' goalie situation gets dicier as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol
When Aaron Dell was suspended earlier this week, it put the Buffalo Sabres in a tough spot.
It left Michael Houser as possibly the only healthy and eligible goalie on the roster.
So, in typical Sabres fashion, Houser entered Covid-19 protocols Friday.
Houser and Dell being out, combined with a bunch of injuries, brought to life the possibility of the Sabres taking the ice tonight in Arizona without their top six goalies.
Dell's suspension alone means the Sabres would need Craig Anderson or Dustin Tokarski to make the trip and possibly play. Now, they may need both of them.
Anderson, 40, has been out since early November with a neck injury. Tokarski, 32, is dealing with "Covid fog" issues.
If neither can play, who will the Sabres call on? Mike Harrington has the latest.
Houser has delivered: It was likely going to be Michael Houser's crease for at least two of the three games on this trip. When the Sabres have called on him during the last two seasons, the 29-year-old has performed well. Here's Lance Lysowski's story on Houser, which published prior to him entering protocols.
Mailbag: How can this Sabres team be evaluated with all the injuries and the goaltending situation? Who will have a greater impact for the Sabres over the next two years: Peyton Krebs or Jack Quinn? Does Owen Power join the Sabres at the conclusion of his season at Michigan? Lance Lysowski answered those questions and others in his latest Sabres mailbag.
Beauts All-Star Dominique Kremer helps create community wherever she goes: Jason Wolf has the story on Buffalo's all-star from Fargo, N.D., who has traversed a lot of miles in her blue Toyota RAV4.
PSE exec no longer with company: Mark Preisler, an executive with Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is no longer with the company, according to two sources familiar with the situation.
Kane asks fans to keep an open mind: "I want to clear up a lot of the misinformation, a lot of the storylines painting me in a certain light that are completely untrue, inaccurate and false," Evander Kane said after signing with the Edmonton Oilers.
Buffalo Bills: On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach
Chiefs fans donate $411K to Oishei Children's Hospital, approach largest Bills Mafia campaigns
Erik Brady: The Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be home in WNY
Colleges: UB men's basketball drops 74-53 loss to Ohio at Alumni Arena
'It's a man's world': Male athletes leading way in NIL money
High schools: Bishop Timon beats St. Joe's 69-55, extends winning streak to four on Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. night
Lancaster's Zack Winnicki qualifies for New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March
Today in sports history: Jan. 29
