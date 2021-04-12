[BN] Hockey: Sabres get underwhelming return in late-night Hall deal

Observations: The Sabres' comeback win yesterday in Philadelphia changed nothing about where they were and where they're going. The trade deadline will come and go today, and another season without a playoff appearance will be in the books. But it's hard to argue this team would have pulled off a comeback like this a few weeks ago. Lance Lysowski's observations has more on the confidence and belief growing in the locker room and why it's time to reevaluate the power play. Read more