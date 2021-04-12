[BN] Hockey: Sabres get underwhelming return in late-night Hall deal

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 12, 2021
Mike Harrington: Adams gets underwhelming return in late-night Hall deal
Mike Harrington had these words in his column early Sunday evening: "Memo to the GM: The coach and the players are doing their job. A lot of them are new to this. You're new to your gig, too. Show us what you've got."
A few hours later, Sabres GM Kevyn Adams showed us what he had ... and it wasn't that great.
A lot of you probably went to bed while Taylor Hall was still a member of the Sabres. You're waking up today, the day of the NHL trade deadline, to the news that Hall was moved late Sunday night to Boston.
Here's Lance Lysowski's story on the trade, which reportedly sent Hall and Curtis Lazar to the Bruins in exchange for winger Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round pick. Read more
That's all? Where was the first-round pick?
And, considering the deadline was still some 15 hours away, was this really the best Adams could do?
"Adams needed to do better," Harrington wrote in his quick reaction column after the trade. "His lack of experience raised eyebrows around the NHL when he was hired in June. Moves like this do nothing to quell the questions."
Here's the full post-trade column.
5 things about Bjork: In Anders Bjork, the Sabres are getting a 24-year-old former fifth-round pick who has played 138 regular-season games over four years in the NHL. Here's what else you should know about the newest Sabres winger. Read more
Twitter reacts: "At the beginning of this season, all I wanted was a Taylor Hall Sabres jersey," one person wrote. "Glad I never pulled the trigger on that. This team is tough to root for. I hope the Kraken sway me over soon." Some Sabres fans were not too pleased with the trade. Read more
Draft picks: How many draft picks do the Sabres have in the 2021 NHL draft after their latest trade? Read more
Observations: The Sabres' comeback win yesterday in Philadelphia changed nothing about where they were and where they're going. The trade deadline will come and go today, and another season without a playoff appearance will be in the books. But it's hard to argue this team would have pulled off a comeback like this a few weeks ago. Lance Lysowski's observations has more on the confidence and belief growing in the locker room and why it's time to reevaluate the power play. Read more
Wraparound: The Sabres rallied from a 2-0 deficit. Arttu Ruotsalainen scored in his second NHL game. Linus Ullmark stopped 40 of 43 shots. Here's a recap of the comeback win. Read more
Early column: Hours before the Hall trade, Mike Harrington wrote about the strong stretch of play recently from the young Sabres, and how Adams had a job to do to match that effort. Read more
Inside the NHL: Miss Harrington's Inside the NHL column this weekend? Read why teams would be smart to follow Tampa's trading path and how some of the preseason criticisms about the Sabres' roster decisions have definitely come to pass. Read more
Toronto adds talent: Columbus captain Nick Foligno was moved to Toronto. The Leafs also grabbed goalie David Rittich from Calgary. Miss any deals? Here's a tracker. Read more
McDavid blasts league: Edmonton players participated in an emotional memorial service for their former teammate, Colby Cave. Hours later, they played a game. Said captain Connor McDavid: "You’d like the NHL to maybe think that one through a little bit.” Read more
Lundqvist won't be back: Goalie Henrik Lundqvist will not be back this season. "Last week's checkup showed some inflammation around the heart that now requires a few months more of rest and steady recovery," Lundqvist posted on Twitter. "While it's not what I hoped for, I know this is all part of the process of getting back to 100 percent." Read more
