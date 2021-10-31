[BN] Hockey: Sabres get their first chance at team bonding

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Oct. 31, 2021

Some California dreamin' gives Sabres first chance at team bonding since the pandemic

Like many of us, the Sabres and other NHL teams were not immune to the effects of Covid-19 mitigation protocols during last season, and it was the worst for teams on the road.

It was hockey and then hotel room. Hockey and then airplane, followed by another hotel room. There were no team meals. No hanging out at restaurants. No group leisure activities. Plus, travel was limited to teams in your division.

"There's only so many times you want to be stuck in a hotel room in Newark or on Long Island," Mike Harrington wrote. "There was no sun, no fun. There were only so many boxed hotel meals you could tolerate."

Said Kyle Okposo: "It was hard to escape."

The Sabres this week are making their most of a trip out west. They're playing well, and this trip offers a young team its first real time to bond and be together in non-hockey settings for the first time in 18 months. There were restaurant trips, a team meal, and some guys went to the Lakers game.