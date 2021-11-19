[BN] Hockey: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and delivered

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 19, 2021
Mike Harrington: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and they delivered
You don't get outshot 46-19 and draw much confidence from the performance, outside of maybe feeling good about goaltender Dustin Tokarski.
The Sabres snuck out of Pittsburgh Tuesday night undeserving of their two points. But the signs were there: They needed to get much better, or risked being embarrassed on the scoreboard.
Instead of getting much better, you could argue they got even worse.
Mike Harrington said it was the first time the Sabres "looked like the team-with-no-clue we saw so many nights under Ralph Krueger."
Wrote one fan on Twitter to Harrington: "Why couldn't this game be on ESPN+? Then I wouldn't be able to watch it."
Outside of Tage Thompson and Aaron Dell's solid performances, there wasn't much to boast about for Buffalo Thursday night inside KeyBank Center.
Here's Harrington's column from the "stinker" of a game.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Observations: A sparse crowd Thursday night was witness to the Sabres' worst performance to date, and then let their team hear it with a chorus of boos when they left the ice. "We didn’t look like ourselves from the start and we didn’t look like ourselves at all through the game," said coach Don Granato. "It’s still a mystery to why that is." Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss. Read more
Photos: Here's a photo gallery of Sabres-Flames action from inside KeyBank Center Thursday night. View photos
Panthers keep rolling: Spencer Knight made a career-high 45 saves to lift the first-place Florida Panthers over the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Thursday night. Read more
So does Tampa: The Flyers tied the game late, but Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos, who each scored in regulation, made sure the Lightning left Philly with two points after a shootout win. Read more
More Quebecers, please: From the Canadian Press: "Faced with declining interest in hockey among young people in Quebec, Premier Francois Legault on Thursday unveiled a strategy to increase the number of Quebecers in the NHL — and to boost Quebecers' pride in their nation." Read more
Seattle embraces the weird: Why has Brandon Tanev, a seven-year veteran previously with the Winnipeg Jets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, become the most popular player on the Kraken? ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has the story. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills fan Eddie Mayerik, 6, undergoes eighth open heart surgery, inspires outpouring of support Read more
How we see it: News writers predictions for Bills vs. Colts Read more
Wide receiver Gabriel Davis stays patient after explosive game Sunday Read more
Colleges: No. 22 St. Bonaventure locks down Boise State in Charleston Read more
Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four Read more
High schools: Class AA Far West Regional football preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid Read more
Class A Far West Regional football preview: Jamestown vs. Canandaigua Read more
Class B Far West Regional football preview: WNY Maritime/HS vs. Batavia Read more
Class C Far West Regional football preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda Read more
Class D Far West Regional football preview: Randolph vs. Oakdield-Alabama/Elba Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.