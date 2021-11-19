[BN] Hockey: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and delivered

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Mike Harrington: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and they delivered

You don't get outshot 46-19 and draw much confidence from the performance, outside of maybe feeling good about goaltender Dustin Tokarski.

The Sabres snuck out of Pittsburgh Tuesday night undeserving of their two points. But the signs were there: They needed to get much better, or risked being embarrassed on the scoreboard.

Instead of getting much better, you could argue they got even worse.

Mike Harrington said it was the first time the Sabres "looked like the team-with-no-clue we saw so many nights under Ralph Krueger."

Wrote one fan on Twitter to Harrington: "Why couldn't this game be on ESPN+? Then I wouldn't be able to watch it."

Outside of Tage Thompson and Aaron Dell's solid performances, there wasn't much to boast about for Buffalo Thursday night inside KeyBank Center.