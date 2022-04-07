[BN] Hockey: Sabres focus on immediacy as they start four-game road trip

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 7, 2022

'All Carolina': Sabres focus on immediacy as they start four-game road trip

The Buffalo Sabres have been playing some of their best hockey in a long time as of late. They are 10-4-3 since March 1, a stretch of play that included defeating Jack Eichel in his return to KeyBank Center in March.

Shorten the sample and they're 6-1-3 in their last 10 games. Yes, one regulation loss in their last 10 games. You don't get to read that about the Sabres often.

Well, let's see how far they've really come.

Tonight kicks off a four-game road trip, four games in six days, all against playoff teams. The Sabres play tonight in Carolina, tomorrow in Florida against the Panthers, Sunday in Tampa and Tuesday in Toronto.

“I like playing teams that are good teams,” coach Don Granato said. “You get a lot more excited about it, so I’m excited. I’m excited for the challenge."

The Sabres, of course, beat Carolina 4-2 on Tuesday at home. They're looking forward to the upcoming challenge.

Rachel Lenzi has more from Wednesday.

Sabres prospect built a business while leading Michigan to Frozen Four: Swedish goalie prospect Erik Portillo was contacted by a fellow student at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business over the summer with an idea – a mobile app that provides an avenue for student-athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. Lance Lysowski has more on how Portillo built a business while leading Michigan to the Frozen Four. Read more

Amerks' Ben Holmstrom suspended for eight games: Rochester Americans forward Ben Holmstrom has been suspended eight games by the American Hockey League for use of “homophobic language” during a March 30 game against Utica, the league announced. Read more

'Oh what a beautiful morning': The Buffalo Bills signed Stefon Diggs to a long-term deal. The Sabres are playing their best hockey and giving their fans hope for the first time in a long time. The Bandits are rolling. The Bisons and baseball are back. Beautiful, indeed, Jason Wolf writes. Read more

Playoff chase: There isn't much intrigue in the Eastern Conference, but out west, things are still up in the air, including for Jack Eichel and the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Read more

Best/worst at playing from behind or holding a lead: Are the Panthers the best offensive team while trailing in a game? Who is the best at defending those leads, and which teams are the worst? SportsNet has the math and analysis. Read more

Buffalo Bills: What Beane said, what Beane did as he continues to strengthen Bills' roster Read more

Bills' Jordan Poyer, entering final year of contract, switches agents to Drew Rosenhaus Read more

Where does Stefon Diggs' new contract land him among NFL wide receivers? Read more

Colleges: UB announces hire of Becky Burke as women's basketball coach Read more

Erik Brady: Niagara legend Larry Costello to finally get his due in Basketball Hall of Fame Read more

Soccer: Reflection on soccer, coaches' nudges embolden Marcy Barberic to sign pro contract in Iceland Read more

Today in sports history: April 7

