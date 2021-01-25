[BN] Hockey: Sabres finally get what they deserve ... a win

Dig deeper: It maybe shouldn't have been too much of a surprise that Cozens got the night off even after scoring his first NHL goal. Lance Lysowski wrote last week about the Sabres' plans to manage the workload of their young forwards. Read more

Around the East: The Rangers did not keep pace Sunday with the Sabres and are now alone in last place with three points through five games. Sunday, they lost to Pittsburgh, 3-2. The Penguins, now in second place, were aided by a line change in the win. Read more

Elsewhere in the division, the Devils got a 28-save shutout from Scott Wedgewood to top the Islanders, 2-0. Read more