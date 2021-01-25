[BN] Hockey: Sabres finally get what they deserve ... a win

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 25, 2021
Mike Harrington: At end of rugged schedule run, Sabres finally get what they deserve
In a shortened season the level of patience for growing-pain losses is much lower than usual.
The Sabres had spent a good chunk of their first five games outplaying their opponents. But they had one win to show for it and entered Sunday tied in last place in arguably the league's toughest division.
So Jack Eichel's shootout goal and Linus Ullmark's three saves at the end had to have the Sabres breathing a sigh of relief. They got what they deserved, a much-needed win.
Six games in, we still don't know a lot about this Sabres team, Mike Harrington wrote. Coming up this week are four straight home games, two with the last-place Rangers and another pair with the Devils.
"What kind of season is this going to be for the Buffalo Sabres," Harrington asked. "No way to tell yet. But we'll find out plenty more this week."
Here's Harrington's column after the Sabres squeaked out a 4-3 win over the Caps.
Have you checked out The Buffalo News Store? Browse commemorative front-page posters, plus a throwback "Fandemonium" T-shirt (a portion of sales to benefit the Make Lemon Aide Foundation).
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Sabres 4, Caps 3: The Sabres (2-3-1) outshot Washington 48-31 over the 65 minutes of play. Linus Ullmark was solid but had a few bad moments. Here are the news and notes from the Sabres' win in the Sunday night Wraparound. Read more
Roster shuffle: Rookie Dylan Cozens, who scored his first NHL goal on Friday night, did not play Sunday. Casey Mittelstadt was inserted into the lineup and assisted on the first Sabres goal. Harrington said sitting Cozens was "a headscratcher at first glance." Read more
Dig deeper: It maybe shouldn't have been too much of a surprise that Cozens got the night off even after scoring his first NHL goal. Lance Lysowski wrote last week about the Sabres' plans to manage the workload of their young forwards. Read more
Around the East: The Rangers did not keep pace Sunday with the Sabres and are now alone in last place with three points through five games. Sunday, they lost to Pittsburgh, 3-2. The Penguins, now in second place, were aided by a line change in the win. Read more
Elsewhere in the division, the Devils got a 28-save shutout from Scott Wedgewood to top the Islanders, 2-0. Read more
More on the Rangers: The Rangers' top lines are struggling so far early on in 2021. "We know our roles and responsibilities," center Mika Zibanejad said. "We just haven't been able to get there, but you can't just lie down and feel sorry for yourself. We just have to work through it and get going." Read more
Toronto legend passes: Hockey Hall of Famer and Toronto Maple Leafs legend George Armstrong died at 90, the Maple Leafs announced. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Jason Wolf: Allen reflects on game that got away: 'No doubt in my mind that we will be back.' Read more
Analysis: Chiefs use their world-class speed to burn Bills with big plays. Read more
10 observations: Conservative coaching, maddening defensive effort doom Bills in AFC championship loss. Read more
College hoops: Adaway makes key plays in Bona win over Duquesne. Read more
Niagara men fall to Bobcats, UB women win. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.