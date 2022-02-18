[BN] Hockey: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Observations: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates

A makeup game, on a night with bad weather, and a not-so-exciting opponent in town made for a small crowd Thursday night in a season full of half-empty games inside KeyBank Center.

In a 1-1 game in the third period, the Sabres gave the home crowd nothing to cheer about. They managed just four shots in the period – none in the first 15 minutes – and suffered a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

"We've talked about young this-young that and this tonight was that to me," said coach Don Granato. "We felt like, 'OK, we won a couple games, and we can just flip the switch on.' And we thought we could just flip it. And you can't do that in competition at this level."

The Sabres could have had their first three-game win streak since October, and Craig Anderson could've moved one win closer to 300 for his career.

Instead, Anderson's former teammates left town with a win.