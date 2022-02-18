 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Hockey: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates
[BN] Hockey: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates

  Feb. 18, 2022
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 18, 2022

Sabres Senators

The Ottawa Senators celebrate a goal by Austin Watson during the third period.

Observations: Sabres fall to Senators as Craig Anderson is beaten by old mates

A makeup game, on a night with bad weather, and a not-so-exciting opponent in town made for a small crowd Thursday night in a season full of half-empty games inside KeyBank Center.

In a 1-1 game in the third period, the Sabres gave the home crowd nothing to cheer about. They managed just four shots in the period – none in the first 15 minutes – and suffered a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

"We've talked about young this-young that and this tonight was that to me," said coach Don Granato. "We felt like, 'OK, we won a couple games, and we can just flip the switch on.' And we thought we could just flip it. And you can't do that in competition at this level."

The Sabres could have had their first three-game win streak since October, and Craig Anderson could've moved one win closer to 300 for his career.

Instead, Anderson's former teammates left town with a win.

Here are Mike Harrington's observations from the loss.

Notebook: Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said he was happy to see Jack Eichel return to the ice this week with Las Vegas. The Sabres remain happy with how the trade turned out. Thursday's notebook has more, plus injury updates on Drake Caggiula and others, and a look at the Sabres' Heritage Classic jerseys. Read more

No surprise to see Eichel rusty: "In what rates as no surprise after nearly 11 months off the ice, Jack Eichel was rusty and not remotely his normal dangerous self in the offensive zone," Mike Harrington wrote after watching the former Buffalo captain's debut with his new team. Read more

Photos: Not much to cheer about for Sabres fans inside KeyBank Center Thursday night. Here's a photo gallery from the 3-1 loss. View photos

Defensive rotation: In case you missed it, here's Lance Lysowski's story on the way the Sabres plan to use their defensemen in the immediate future. Read more

Streak snapped: Cole Caufield forced overtime, and the Montreal Canadiens snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 3-2 in over St. Louis. Read more

