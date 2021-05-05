[BN] Hockey: Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans...?'

BY JEFF NEIBURG
May 5, 2021
Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses?'
John Durbin, the senior vice president of marketing and business strategy for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has a question.
And it's an important one. It will help determine how much money the Sabres can make and how long he'll keep his job.
“How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses? And how can we really have that one-to-one connection that we were able to start, in some ways, this year with those limited number of fans?”
If it were only up to wins and losses, Durbin's job – which is essentially to sell the Buffalo Sabres to the ticket-buying public – would be nearly impossible.
The Sabres went basically the whole season without fans inside KeyBank Center, save for four games. When fans were allowed in, even a very limited capacity was not reached.
Buffalo missed the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Attendance has been in decline.
Where do the Sabres go from here? Jason Wolf has the story.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Houser does it again: A night after he turned his surprise NHL debut into a "special night" he and his family will remember for a long time, Michael Houser was back in the net Tuesday night. He stopped 45 of 48 shots between regulation and overtime and was perfect in the shootout. Of course he was. Read more
His net? Interim coach Don Granato told reporters following the Sabres' morning skate Tuesday that goalies Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Dustin Tokarski and Carter Hutton are done for the season. It's likely Houser gets the call tomorrow night and in Saturday afternoon's finale. Read more
Photos: Here's how the win looked inside of KeyBank Center, through the lens of Derek Gee. View photos
The curious case of Rasmus Dahlin: How much of Dahlin's struggles were linked to problems with Ralph Krueger? How concerned should Sabres fans be about his season? What's in store for the future? In his latest Sabre Metrics column, Travis Yost takes a look. Read more
Wilson fined: Washington's Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for his actions during a post-whistle scrum in New York. Read more
The Rangers were not pleased with the decision, and issued a scathing statement calling George Parros, the head of league's Department of Player Safety, "unfit to continue in his current role." Read more
Taking its toll: The condensed schedule is starting to take its toll on the league's players. “Everybody’s tired,” Tampa coach Jon Cooper said. “Not just our team – all the teams.” Read more
