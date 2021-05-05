[BN] Hockey: Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans...?'

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 5, 2021

Sabres exec: 'How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses?'

John Durbin, the senior vice president of marketing and business strategy for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, has a question.

And it's an important one. It will help determine how much money the Sabres can make and how long he'll keep his job.

“How can we connect with fans on something deeper than wins and losses? And how can we really have that one-to-one connection that we were able to start, in some ways, this year with those limited number of fans?”

If it were only up to wins and losses, Durbin's job – which is essentially to sell the Buffalo Sabres to the ticket-buying public – would be nearly impossible.

The Sabres went basically the whole season without fans inside KeyBank Center, save for four games. When fans were allowed in, even a very limited capacity was not reached.