[BN] Hockey: Sabres earn wild win in Chicago; no, they're not for sale

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 29, 2022

Observations: Sabres erase four-goal deficit and stun Hawks on Thompson goal

The greatest Buffalo Sabres comeback in 33 years happened late Monday night in Chicago, and it truly came out of nowhere.

It was the second night of a back-to-back, on the road in Chicago, two teams playing out the strings of a season that will end with no playoff hockey for either. It was 4-0 Blackhawks early in the second period, and you'd forgive the Sabres themselves for feeling like it was over.

Then Victor Olofsson scored once, then twice, and Kyle Okposo made it 4-3 before the second period ended.

Still, the Sabres needed late heroics. Alex Tuch tied the game at 5-5 late, and then Tage Thompson scored one of the wackiest goals you'll see all season.

As Mike Harrington wrote: "Don Granato made some tweaks to his forward lines and sent a surge of energy through his team."