[BN] Hockey: Sabres earn wild win in Chicago; no, they're not for sale

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 29, 2022
Observations: Sabres erase four-goal deficit and stun Hawks on Thompson goal
The greatest Buffalo Sabres comeback in 33 years happened late Monday night in Chicago, and it truly came out of nowhere.
It was the second night of a back-to-back, on the road in Chicago, two teams playing out the strings of a season that will end with no playoff hockey for either. It was 4-0 Blackhawks early in the second period, and you'd forgive the Sabres themselves for feeling like it was over.
Then Victor Olofsson scored once, then twice, and Kyle Okposo made it 4-3 before the second period ended.
Still, the Sabres needed late heroics. Alex Tuch tied the game at 5-5 late, and then Tage Thompson scored one of the wackiest goals you'll see all season.
As Mike Harrington wrote: "Don Granato made some tweaks to his forward lines and sent a surge of energy through his team."
The Sabres won a game after trailing by four goals for the first time since a 6-5 overtime win at Boston on Jan. 21, 1989.
Here's more from Harrington in Chicago.
PSE executive: Sabres are not for sale: On the day a new Bills stadium deal was announced, a Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive put rumors to rest that the Sabres were for sale. "None of them are for sale, none will be. There's no plans at all for that."
Mixed bag for McCabe: Jake McCabe thought he was leaving the losing behind when he signed a four-year, $16 million free-agent contract with the Chicago Blackhawks last July. Instead, the 'Hawks will finish out of the playoffs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. They are rebuilding. "I'm just trying to be a good leader and help along the culture and identity of this team," McCabe said.
ICYMI: Dylan Cozens is learning patience in his second year with the Sabres. And he still has plenty of support from back home in the Yukon.
Power rankings: The New York Rangers are roaring toward the top of Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings.
Senators owner dies: From NHL.com: "Eugene Melnyk, owner of the Ottawa Senators since 2003, died from an illness Monday. He was 62."
Scoring pace: From the Daily Faceoff: "Goals per game are the highest they've been since 1995-96, and 10 players are on pace to do something not seen since that season."
