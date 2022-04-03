[BN] Hockey: Sabres determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sabres' blossoming young players determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans

Friday night was a special night inside KeyBank Center. For good reason, the Sabres sold every seat in the place, a rare occurrence during a miserable stretch of hockey. The Sabres have the second-lowest average attendance in the league.

Another season will end without a trip to the postseason, but it's clear the Sabres, with a blossoming young core, are starting to tip the scales a little.

They're playing better hockey of late, and the hope is that will soon pay off in the form of more fans in seats.

Friday night was the first sellout since before the coronavirus shut the NHL down in early 2020.

It was a lovely sight for Alex Tuch, whose passion for hockey began while listening to Jeanneret’s voice from his family’s home in Baldwinsville.