[BN] Hockey: Sabres determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans

BY JEFF NEIBURG
April 3, 2022
Sabres' blossoming young players determined to reconnect with 'unbelievable' fans
Friday night was a special night inside KeyBank Center. For good reason, the Sabres sold every seat in the place, a rare occurrence during a miserable stretch of hockey. The Sabres have the second-lowest average attendance in the league.
Another season will end without a trip to the postseason, but it's clear the Sabres, with a blossoming young core, are starting to tip the scales a little.
They're playing better hockey of late, and the hope is that will soon pay off in the form of more fans in seats.
Friday night was the first sellout since before the coronavirus shut the NHL down in early 2020.
It was a lovely sight for Alex Tuch, whose passion for hockey began while listening to Jeanneret’s voice from his family’s home in Baldwinsville.
Tage Thompson said it was "unreal." Peyton Krebs, who the Sabres acquired with Tuch in the trade of Jack Eichel, said "we're a young group and we're excited for the future."
The young Sabres want to reconnect with their fans. Like Krebs said ... "It starts with us."
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
RJ gets his 'beautiful noise': In case you missed the festivities Friday night, it was a wonderful night in Sabres history, and far too much time has gone by since we were able to say that. Rick Jeanneret got his proper sendoff, and it was beautiful. Here's Mike Harrington's column. Read more
Our photographers were there to capture it all. Relive it with our photo gallery. View photos
The Sabres weren't going to send RJ off with a loss. They treated a sold-out crowd to a complete effort. Read more
Power rankings: Two new teams entered the top five and the Sabres moved up a few spots in Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. Read more
Popular Beauts defender announces retirement: Marie-Jo Pelletier, who holds the Buffalo Beauts record for career points by a defender, has announced her retirement from professional hockey to focus on a career in nursing. Read more
Flyers end Yandle's streak: Why did the Flyers, whose season is effectively over, decide to make Keith Yandle a healthy scratch and end his ironman streak? Read more
Officiating needs an overhaul: From the NY Post's Larry Brooks: "If the same people who have been overseeing the operation for years and years, if the Colin Campbell’s and Stephen Walkom’s of the hockey world are the ones charged with conducting internal reviews and charting the course, the standards will remain indecipherable." Read more
