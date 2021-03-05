[BN] Hockey: Sabres defend Ralph Krueger's system after another loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 5, 2021
Observations: Ralph Krueger not looking to 'reinvent' Sabres amid 5-game skid
Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall both agreed: They don't think the Sabres, who dropped their fifth consecutive game Thursday night, are losing games and making mistakes because of inherent problems with Ralph Krueger's system.
Well, we're way past the point of being able to blame this team's struggles on the virus pause.
So, what gives?
“We’re just getting disconnected over and over again, often due to individual mistakes of our own,” Krueger said. “I don’t believe we need to reinvent our style of play."
The individual mistakes keep adding up. The Islanders dominated for much of Thursday's 5-2 Sabres defeat. Buffalo mustered just 18 shots on goal.
Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Uniondale.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Wraparound: The fifth loss in a row started with a Rasmus Ristolainen mistake. The Islanders scored first and the Sabres never recovered. The Sabres have scored first only seven times in 21 games. Here's how the rest of the game played out. Read more
Hall 'open' to return: Taylor Hall finally scored another goal Thursday night, just his second goal of the season and first since the season-opener. This has not been the season Hall or Sabres fans envisioned when he joined the club. Still, Hall says he's open to returning to Buffalo. Thursday's notebook has more on that, as well as the Sabres' thoughts on morning skates. Read more
'Hockey Time Machine': Tired of watching the Sabres as presently constituted? Well, hop in the Hockey Time Machine. Erik Brady has the details. Read more
RIP Mr. Gretzky: "Walter Gretzky, the ultimate Canadian hockey dad who taught and nurtured the Great One, has died. He was 82." Read more
Photoshop fail: The Penguins were caught altering an image to put masks over the mouth and nose of two fans at a game. Read more
Covid study: The NHL has joined the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and WNBA in a study that will examine the cardiac effects of the virus. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Bills offseason questions: Is it guaranteed that Tremaine Edmunds' option will be picked up? Read more
Report: Bills will add $5.8 million to 2021 salary cap Read more
Colleges: St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne Read more
Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay Read more
High schools: Former star players Ka'Ron Barnes and Phil Stasiak stay in the game as referees Read more
Photos: Williamsville North hosts Jamestown in high school boys basketball View gallery
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.