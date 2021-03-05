 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Hockey: Sabres defend Ralph Krueger's system after another loss
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Sabres defend Ralph Krueger's system after another loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

March 5, 2021

Martin scores 2 to help Islanders beat Sabres 5-2

Rasmus Ristolainen scores a goal as Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin reacts during the third period Thursday in Uniondale, N.Y. The Islanders won, 5-2.

Observations: Ralph Krueger not looking to 'reinvent' Sabres amid 5-game skid

Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall both agreed: They don't think the Sabres, who dropped their fifth consecutive game Thursday night, are losing games and making mistakes because of inherent problems with Ralph Krueger's system.

Well, we're way past the point of being able to blame this team's struggles on the virus pause.

So, what gives?

“We’re just getting disconnected over and over again, often due to individual mistakes of our own,” Krueger said. “I don’t believe we need to reinvent our style of play."

The individual mistakes keep adding up. The Islanders dominated for much of Thursday's 5-2 Sabres defeat. Buffalo mustered just 18 shots on goal.

Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from Uniondale.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Wraparound: The fifth loss in a row started with a Rasmus Ristolainen mistake. The Islanders scored first and the Sabres never recovered. The Sabres have scored first only seven times in 21 games. Here's how the rest of the game played out. Read more

Hall 'open' to return: Taylor Hall finally scored another goal Thursday night, just his second goal of the season and first since the season-opener. This has not been the season Hall or Sabres fans envisioned when he joined the club. Still, Hall says he's open to returning to Buffalo. Thursday's notebook has more on that, as well as the Sabres' thoughts on morning skates. Read more

'Hockey Time Machine': Tired of watching the Sabres as presently constituted? Well, hop in the Hockey Time Machine. Erik Brady has the details. Read more

RIP Mr. Gretzky: "Walter Gretzky, the ultimate Canadian hockey dad who taught and nurtured the Great One, has died. He was 82." Read more

Photoshop fail: The Penguins were caught altering an image to put masks over the mouth and nose of two fans at a game. Read more

Covid study: The NHL has joined the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL and WNBA in a study that will examine the cardiac effects of the virus. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Bills offseason questions: Is it guaranteed that Tremaine Edmunds' option will be picked up? Read more

Report: Bills will add $5.8 million to 2021 salary cap Read more

Colleges: St. Bonaventure pivots to open Atlantic 10 tournament against Duquesne Read more

Greg McDermott says he offered to step down after ‘plantation’ comments, but Creighton players wanted him to stay Read more

High schools: Former star players Ka'Ron Barnes and Phil Stasiak stay in the game as referees Read more

Photos: Williamsville North hosts Jamestown in high school boys basketball View gallery

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead
Crime News

Is the mob back? Feds probe Buffalo Mafia after calling it all but dead

  • Updated
  • 9 min to read

Federal prosecutors are looking for organized crime activities in a widespread investigation, just four years after the special agent in charge of the Buffalo FBI office said, “Some of the individuals who were leaders of the Mafia are still around. But their organized crime activities don’t exist anymore."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News