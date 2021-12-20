 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Delta Sonic: Brought to you by Delta Sonic – Home of Unlimited Car Washes & Interior Cleanings
[BN] Hockey: Sabres dealing with uncertainty as Alex Tuch is set to debut
0 comments

[BN] Hockey: Sabres dealing with uncertainty as Alex Tuch is set to debut

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Dec. 20, 2021

Golden Knights Hockey (copy)

Alex Tuch is set to make his debut with the Sabres.

Sabres dealing with more uncertainty as Alex Tuch set for debut

Alex Tuch's dream is set to become a reality tonight inside KeyBank Center. 

The Baldwinsville native is about to make his debut with the Buffalo Sabres, the team he grew up rooting for.

But first, Tuch, acquired in the trade that sent franchise player Jack Eichel to Las Vegas, led the Sabres in their post-practice stretching circle Sunday afternoon.

“He’s as excited as anybody I’ve seen to play a game, because it’s here, because he’s putting that jersey on," coach Don Granato said.

While Tuch's debut seems certain, very little else about the Sabres and the NHL is. Even Monday night's game.

The Blue Jackets canceled practice Sunday in response to three players entering Covid-19 protocol.

Lance Lysowski has more on the excitement and uncertainty.

READ MORE

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

League needs a pause, but it's not that simple: The NHL, like other sports leagues, is facing a wave of virus cases. From Mike Harrington: "The virus, and particularly the Omicron variant, isn't going away in 10 days. So what's the point to pause the entire league? There's actually lots of reasons." Read more

Power rankings: There's a new No. 1 and two new teams in the top five of Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. The Sabres, meanwhile, moved up two spots. Read more

Casey Fitzgerald had a memorable debut on defense: Miss the story from Pittsburgh on Fitzgerald's debut with the Sabres? "I grew up watching the Pens. They were my team growing up, so that was cool," he said. "Just having the opportunity to be up here is awesome, and I'm so grateful for that." Read more

Border shut down: From the AP: "The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league." Read more

Wednesday game postponed: The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule. The Sabres get a little more rest this week. Now, they play Monday and Thursday instead of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Read more

Lehner returns to Long Island: "It's so much more than hockey to me, I can't explain it," Robin Lehner said. "It's the love I have for the guys there, this team, the organization, the fans, (how) they helped me with my life." Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Bills: Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs? Read more

Q&A: Are the Bills back? Call it a win and move on to New England Read more

Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win Read more

Plays that shaped the game: Bills offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers Read more

Colleges: Game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center Read more

Late surge propels Niagara men's basketball past Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader Read more

High schools: Humble and driven, Jamestown's Jaylen Butera earns Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football POY Read more

Memories of Dick Gallagher take spotlight at WNY HS Sports Football Awards Banquet Read more

Today in sports history: Dec. 20

Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm
Local News

Buffalo Bills fans donated $442,000 to Dalton Foundation. Nearly $100,000 went to management firm

  • Updated

The News reviewed state and federal public records, consulted charity watchdog groups and other industry professionals and interviewed the Dalton Foundation’s board members, tax attorney and beneficiaries. The scrutiny revealed that Prolanthropy not only profited from Bills fans’ unsolicited donations, but the nonprofits it manages submit tax records that obscure how the money was used.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News