[BN] Hockey: Sabres dealing with uncertainty as Alex Tuch is set to debut

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Dec. 20, 2021
Sabres dealing with more uncertainty as Alex Tuch set for debut
Alex Tuch's dream is set to become a reality tonight inside KeyBank Center.
The Baldwinsville native is about to make his debut with the Buffalo Sabres, the team he grew up rooting for.
But first, Tuch, acquired in the trade that sent franchise player Jack Eichel to Las Vegas, led the Sabres in their post-practice stretching circle Sunday afternoon.
“He’s as excited as anybody I’ve seen to play a game, because it’s here, because he’s putting that jersey on," coach Don Granato said.
While Tuch's debut seems certain, very little else about the Sabres and the NHL is. Even Monday night's game.
The Blue Jackets canceled practice Sunday in response to three players entering Covid-19 protocol.
Lance Lysowski has more on the excitement and uncertainty.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
League needs a pause, but it's not that simple: The NHL, like other sports leagues, is facing a wave of virus cases. From Mike Harrington: "The virus, and particularly the Omicron variant, isn't going away in 10 days. So what's the point to pause the entire league? There's actually lots of reasons." Read more
Power rankings: There's a new No. 1 and two new teams in the top five of Mike Harrington's latest NHL power rankings. The Sabres, meanwhile, moved up two spots. Read more
Casey Fitzgerald had a memorable debut on defense: Miss the story from Pittsburgh on Fitzgerald's debut with the Sabres? "I grew up watching the Pens. They were my team growing up, so that was cool," he said. "Just having the opportunity to be up here is awesome, and I'm so grateful for that." Read more
Border shut down: From the AP: "The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league." Read more
Wednesday game postponed: The NHL now has three teams on pause due to the spread of Covid-19 and Friday's latest announcement has resulted in a postponement on the Buffalo Sabres' schedule. The Sabres get a little more rest this week. Now, they play Monday and Thursday instead of Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Read more
Lehner returns to Long Island: "It's so much more than hockey to me, I can't explain it," Robin Lehner said. "It's the love I have for the guys there, this team, the organization, the fans, (how) they helped me with my life." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Bills: Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs? Read more
Q&A: Are the Bills back? Call it a win and move on to New England Read more
Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills' big win Read more
Plays that shaped the game: Bills offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers Read more
Colleges: Game-winning 3-pointer sends Canisius past UB at KeyBank Center Read more
Late surge propels Niagara men's basketball past Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader Read more
High schools: Humble and driven, Jamestown's Jaylen Butera earns Dick Gallagher Buffalo News Football POY Read more
Memories of Dick Gallagher take spotlight at WNY HS Sports Football Awards Banquet Read more
Today in sports history: Dec. 20
Have thoughts on the [BN] Hockey newsletter and our Sabres coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.