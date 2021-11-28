[BN] Hockey: Sabres clipped by Red Wings in finale of grueling week

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Nov. 28, 2021

Observations: In finale of grueling week, Sabres are clipped by Red Wings in OT

The Sabres will be happy to put the week that just finished in the past and not have to think about it again. Five games in seven nights is a difficult stretch, even for athletes as conditioned as NHL players.

The compressed schedule in an Olympic year is to blame, but no one is going to feel sorry for the Sabres after they finished the stretch 1-3-1 to move to 8-10-3 for the season.

But the Sabres can take some solace in their effort Saturday night in Detroit, where Dustin Tokarski played in back-to-back games in net for the first time all season and his teammates didn't give up. Jeff Skinner scored the tying goal with 1:37 left and Tokarski on the bench for an extra attacker.

Detroit, however, scored just 26 seconds into overtime to grab a second point and send the Sabres home with another defeat.

The Red Wings hadn't played since Wednesday night.