[BN] Hockey: Sabres cap road schedule with streak-snapping 5-0 loss

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 29, 2022

Observations: Sabres cap road schedule with streak-snapping 5-0 loss in Boston

The Sabres won't be finishing the season with six straight wins. But they do have a chance to go out on a high note tonight in their final game.

Their winning streak was snapped Thursday night inside Boston's TD Garden, where the playoff-bound Bruins were led by former Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark in a 5-0 win.

Boston wasn't as dominant as the scoreline suggests. Ullmark made 37 saves, and the Sabres failed to capitalize when the Bruins were struggling early in the game.

Boston did eventually find its footing, and Patrice Bergeron scored his 398th, 399th and 400th goals, completing a hat trick late in the third period to give him the milestone tally.

The Sabres went 7-5-1 over their final 13 road games, a significant development.

Here are Lance Lysowski's observations from the loss in Boston.

MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS

Casey Fitzgerald learning through 'ups and downs' on defense: At only 25 years old, Fitzgerald was the eldest defenseman in the Sabres’ lineup when they played their final road game of the season against the Bruins. He's a restricted free agent after this season ends, but has taken advantage of his opportunities this year. Read more

Rob Ray looks back: What will Rob Ray remember most about this final Rick Jeanneret season? "Just the reaction of the people. That really, truly makes it," he said. "On his night, it was so cool. And I know he loved it. It means a lot to him." Read more

Bowman Cup's return: From Melissa Burgess: "The return of the Bowman Cup on Wednesday night provided a special opportunity for 43 Buffalo-area high school hockey players as they took the ice against their Rochester-area counterparts in the annual showcase." Read more

Puck and player tracking taking big strides forward: From the Associated Press: "When Buffalo rookie Owen Power scored his first NHL goal, the replay from five different angles was available in a matter of seconds in a private suite at Prudential Center as the team celebrated below. A few doors down, donning a headset puts you virtually on the ice with a set of cartoon characters re-enacting the play." Read more

It's last call for RJ: Tonight is the final Sabres game Rick Jeanneret will call after being with the club for more than 50 years.

Earlier this week, Alan Pergament wrote about RJ's last call, and what he might say to Sabres fans on the way out. Read more

And over the course of the season, The Buffalo News chatted with Jeanneret to keep a diary of the memorable moments of his final broadcasts and attended his "Sabres Road Crew" tribute in Las Vegas. Mike Harrington took a look back at the season of "RJ." Read more

Here's a photo gallery of the legendary play-by-play man over the years.

MORE TBN SPORTS

