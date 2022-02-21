[BN] Hockey: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Dahlin sidelined

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 21, 2022

Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined

The Sabres played the second half of a back-to-back Sunday night in Columbus without their best defenseman.

It showed.

A series of on-ice collisions during the 5-3 loss to Colorado Saturday afternoon left Rasmus Dahlin feeling sore. Without him, the Sabres were dominated by the host Blue Jackets, who tallied 16 of the game's first 17 shots on net.

The Sabres looked tired. They had trouble executing even the simple things.

“I think our defensive habits were poor – to put it kindly – tonight,” alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.

It started with Dahlin being out. The defenseman, 21, averages nearly 24 minutes per night, a team high.