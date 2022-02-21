[BN] Hockey: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Dahlin sidelined

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 21, 2022
Observations: Sabres can't overcome mistakes with Rasmus Dahlin sidelined
The Sabres played the second half of a back-to-back Sunday night in Columbus without their best defenseman.
It showed.
A series of on-ice collisions during the 5-3 loss to Colorado Saturday afternoon left Rasmus Dahlin feeling sore. Without him, the Sabres were dominated by the host Blue Jackets, who tallied 16 of the game's first 17 shots on net.
The Sabres looked tired. They had trouble executing even the simple things.
“I think our defensive habits were poor – to put it kindly – tonight,” alternate captain Kyle Okposo said.
It started with Dahlin being out. The defenseman, 21, averages nearly 24 minutes per night, a team high.
"That’s a perfect reason why people covet top defensemen, because they can play so many minutes and they’re tough to replace," coach Don Granato said.
Lance Lysowski has more on Dahlin's impact plus other observations from the 7-3 loss to Columbus.
MORE SABRES & NHL NEWS
Sabres and Bills have similar game-day spending: Documents released by the state related to the new Bills stadium include some interesting Sabres data. Bills and Sabres games generate a similar amount of spending per consumer, according to an economic impact analysis conducted on behalf of PSE. Read more
Why UPL should be back: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should be called up, and there's no reason to wait, Mike Harrington wrote in his column after a 5-3 Sabres loss to Colorado Saturday. Read more
Power rankings: The No. 1 team was in town Saturday. Meanwhile, the Sabres moved up. Here is Mike Harrington's latest ranking of NHL teams (through games played on Friday). Read more
Finland wins gold: From the AP: "The Finns knocked off the favored Russians 2-1 Sunday to win the men's hockey tournament without NHL players at the Beijing Games, capturing an Olympic gold medal for the first time in the nation’s history." Read more
Eichel gets first Vegas goal: Jack Eichel tallied his first goal for the Golden Knights in a win over San Jose. Read more
'The Hamburglar' returns: Andrew Hammond made his first NHL start in 1,425 days. He made 31 saves in Montreal's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders. Read more
