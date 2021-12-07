[BN] Hockey: Sabres can get a free look at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

BY JEFF NEIBURG

With goaltending situation a mess, Sabres can get free look at Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

The three I's aptly describe Buffalo's goaltending situation: injury, illness and ineffective play.

They have been the themes of the year so far for Sabres goalies. Buffalo is 8-13-3 in part because of the ineffectiveness of its goaltenders.

Only Arizona and Montreal have allowed more goals.

The Sabres have given up 20 goals over the last three games, their most in a three-game stretch since yielding a franchise-record 21 goals in February 1993.

Prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was recalled Monday, not to be a hero but just to change the look.